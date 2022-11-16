Toyota Prius sheds skin. The best-selling hybrid car in the world was in fact unveiled in Japan in its fifth generation, with many new features: first of all, it is now more spacious and visually more appealing than its predecessor, it also enjoys a more dynamic style and boasts higher performance thanks to a revision of the plug-in hybrid powertrain. In short, updates from every point of view with the aim of maintaining the competitiveness of this model 25 years after its first appearance.

From an aesthetic point of view, while confirming the general silhouette of the previous generation, the new Toyota Prius presents a longer step, a lower center of gravity and larger 19″ wheels as standard. The design has several callbacks with Toyota’s Crown range, particularly at the front where there are familiar looking LED headlights. The full-width LED light bar at the rear is also equally eye-catching. Important innovations also inside the passenger compartment, where a display dedicated to the 12.3″ infotainment system alongside a digital instrument cluster. Visually speaking, the shape of the dashboard has been renewed: the main novelty is represented by the integration of an alarm system that warns the driver whenever objects appear in his way by flashing the ambient lighting.

As for the engine offer, in Europe the new Prius will be offered in a renewed plug-in hybrid configuration. The powertrain combines a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery: the result is the delivery of an overall power of 220 HP and 50% more autonomy compared to the previous generation of the model. Then a look at safety, with the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense package which includes all the latest generation driver assistance systems. Finally, the new one deserves a mention solar charging systemwhich generates enough energy for up to 1,250 km of driving per year: the electricity generated while the vehicle is parked is used to charge the traction battery, but also for the air conditioning and other functions.