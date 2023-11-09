The Toyota Prius is the ultimate hybrid car. He founded this type of vehicle in 1997, and today the fifth generation is in use. In Europe it is only sold with a plug.

OWithout a doubt, the Toyota Prius is one of the automotive classics. It can be considered a synonym for hybrid technology, which would not have developed so far without Toyota’s stubborn adherence to the concept, which was initially laughed at by the competition. And to this day, the Prius is the only long-term test car that this editorial team has ever had in its fleet. That was in the winter of 2001/2002; Only after four years did Toyota have the courage to bring the car to Germany. More than 16,000 kilometers were covered at the time and fuel consumption was an average of 6.5 liters of Super for 100 kilometers. Back then, it was only rarely possible to drive purely electrically, for example backwards. The electric motor provided the main support. Today the Prius V is only offered in a plug-in version; pure hybrids are still available in other markets.

What is immediately noticeable is the now successful design. Number 5 looks really good, almost like a sports car. In comparison, number 1 was still an ugly duck. But he was distinctive, which contributed to his success. There was once a real hype about the Toyota, especially in California. Stars and starlets drove him. Towards the end of the endurance run, we just wrote smugly: “It hasn’t gotten any nicer.” Today, crude looks are no longer an obstacle to buying, and the part-time electrician also has a few other talents.