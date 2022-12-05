It will arrive within the first quarter of next year, but it was the protagonist of the Kenshiki Forum 2022 in Brussels, where we discovered it in every detail: sporty design, fine interiors and a plug-in hybrid engine for Europe

Gianluigi Giannetti – Brussels (Belgium)

1997 is now a distant year. Even the combination of a petrol engine and an electric one seemed difficult to explain. Prius presented itself on the world stage with the courage of his name, a Latin word that we can translate as “first”, or rather the adverb “before”. Now the time has come for perhaps the most iconic model in the Toyota world to build an “after”, certainly not staying afloat in the new electrified automotive panorama that it helped to create, but if anything, relaunching it in terms of taste, sportiness and image. The fifth generation Toyota Prius does not have utility as a passport, but the more exquisitely technological side of the hybrid. The low and streamlined hatchback car design is no coincidence. Ideally flanking it with a model like the Tesla Model 3 is not a mistake. It will arrive in Europe in the first quarter of 2023 only with a 223 HP plug-in hybrid engine: we will tell you about it in detail after having analyzed it in detail at the Kenshiki Forum 2022 in Brussels. See also Eriksen, Odense comes forward: "If you want to come back, there's room here"

Toyota Prius 2023, the design — Shorter and slimmer. The photograph of the fifth generation Prius is all in the length of 4,599 mm, 46 mm less than the previous generation. There is a 50 mm increase in the distance between the front and rear wheels, just as the height drops by 50 mm, while the width increases by 22 mm. The first contact tells of a completely different physiognomy compared to what the hybrid testimonial car has offered up to now. Sporty throughout, with the front designed around the “Hammerhead” concept that now belongs to all the most recent Toyotas. Centralized air intakes and bumpers that form an H below the very thin light clusters and the bonnet, this time incredibly inclined, to continue the cut of the windscreen.

Truly sporty Prius, with very linear sides that connect behind the rear pillar to a gathered, shaped and dynamic tail. The logo changes, with the name of the car in capital letters in the center of the tailgate, but it is the entire side profile that conveys grit, with the doors not having an enormous opening radius, but rather aggressively profiled. All of this literally leaning on 19-inch wheels as never before in the long history of Prius. The possible comparison with the Tesla Model 3, 10 cm longer, is too tantalizing, but judging by the level of finish of the bodywork largely in aluminum, justified. See also Milan, because goals don't come from the bench

TOYOTA PRIUS 2023, the interior — Getting on board the fifth generation Toyota Prius is an experience. Roominess is not at the top of the list of priorities, but involvement, a much lower driving position than in the past, with very correct alignment between pedals and steering wheel, perhaps too crowded with buttons. Behind him is a display dedicated to the driver, flanked in the center of the dashboard by a second high-resolution screen intended primarily for connection and entertainment functions. More buttons on the central tunnel, raised and with the gear selection knob in prominence, an element that speaks volumes of the more dynamic spirit of the car. The finishes are of very good quality, the seats are enveloping and the forward visibility is not limited by the design of the dashboard. Different speech on the space available, deliberately closer to the standards of a coupe than to those of a more classic family car. The same evaluation for the rear seats, where the rather sloping shape of the roof encloses the occupants rather than accommodates them, even if the freedom of movement for the legs is not excessively affected. The Prius spirit today is that of a testimonial of fast and evolved movement, and here is that the load compartment does not need to reach category records: regular in shape, with a capacity not yet declared, but expected to be below 400 liters. See also Naples, idea Gallop to reinforce the median: the Argentine from Banfield winks

TOYOTA PRIUS 2023, THE powertrain — The fifth generation Toyota Prius will arrive within the first quarter of 2023, and therefore that will be the moment of the road test and of the truth for an openly representative model and not destined for large sales numbers in the most classic sense. After all, the hybrid engine formula has expanded to the entire Toyota range, by far the most complete on the market from this point of view. Prius now has to intrigue, and in Europe it does so by also focusing on a clear leap in expected performance, thanks to the transition from the 122 HP full hybrid engine to a plug-in variant with a total power of 223 HP. The 148 HP (111 kW) 2-litre petrol engine is combined with the new 160 HP (120 kW) electric unit. We are still in the final stage of the homologation process, but the premise is that of 69 km of range in zero emissions mode, with just 19 grams of CO2 produced every 1,000 metres. Who arrive after a 25-year journey.