New season upon us

With well nine different manufacturers present in the Hypercar category and 12 teams between officials and customers to compete on the track, the WEC 2024 promise to be perhaps 'the' category par excellence of the next motorsport season in terms of spectacularity and balance on the track.

At the starting line, however, we will start again, once again, with an obligatory favorite: the Toyota. The Japanese company has won the last five Drivers' and Constructors' world titles and last year it won six of the seven races on the programme, but was beaten by Ferrari in the most famous and important one: the 24 hours of Le Mans.

From white-red to 'total black'

While waiting to better discover all the technical details of the new Toyota GR010 Hybrid which will try to defend the title from the assaults of Maranello and beyond, however, the first innovation introduced by the Asian giant is chromatic. In fact, the team presented the new liverywhich caused astonishment.

No more white and red, traditional colors of Japan and also of the Toyota brand, but one 'total black' livery, particularly captivating and certainly very recognisable. A colorway that seems like a declaration of intent for all rivals: 'We will be more aggressive than ever'. The challenge is launched.