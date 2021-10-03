In the continuous search for a new mobility, which goes hand in hand with traditional ways to move, every car manufacturer is carefully addressing sectors never considered before. Also Toyota he is among them, and his interest in new forms of engineering can be seen through specific projects. The Japanese brand has in fact recently presented a electric scooter with three wheels (two front) with the characteristic name “C + walk T“.

The name, borrowed from a computer jargon, presumably recalls ‘control’ (C) and the crossing of specific areas (Through, T). The T obviously stands for Toyota as well. However, this particular type of electric scooter would not be usable on open roads or pavements (specific authorization is pending); on the contrary, it would already be activated in commercial areas or airports. And it has been specifically designed for those with walking problems, including the elderly.

The imagined use is reflected in the technical characteristics. The model is in fact equipped with a large platform, only 150 millimeters high from the ground. This makes the descent and ascent easy even for those suffering from lower limb problems. The space occupied in length is short, because the aforementioned scooter follows the behavior and dimensions of a ‘human being’: it can go between 2 and 6 kilometers per hour, at most it can reach 10 per hour in case of expert users. It also does not create problems for other people walking around, precisely because of the compactness.

There are also driving aids, such as obstacle detection. While in terms of autonomy, Toyota has decided to keep it around 15 kilometers, amply sufficient for not particularly daring routes, for example from the entrance of an airport to boarding. It takes 2 and a half hours to recharge it from a normal power outlet, with the advantage of being able to remove the battery. The Toyota C + walk T electric scooter therefore focuses on inclusiveness and ease of use.