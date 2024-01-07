Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota Motor announced today that it plans to resume production of your houseplants this Mondayfollowing interruptions forced by the strong earthquake that hit central Japan six days ago.

The global automotive leader by sales volume has decided “resume its operations plan at all its plants in Japan after much consideration“, as announced in a statement.

Due to the damage caused by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day in Ishikawa (central Japan), Toyota subsidiary and affiliated companies suffered damage to their facilities or logistical obstacles that forced them to stop or reduce their activities.

This prevented Toyota Motor from starting its production activities in 2024 as planned.

The company plans to start its activities now despite the fact that some of its suppliers are still suffering disruptions as a result of the earthquake that has left more than 120 dead. and two hundred missing.

For it, Toyota Motor It will use auto parts stored by suppliers that were not affected by the earthquake, and will reassess the status of its production on the 15th, as explained.

The earthquake last Monday, which has caused extensive damage to infrastructure in the most affected regionsis the latest in a series of incidents that have forced Toyota to partially or completely stop its domestic production, including an accident at a supplier's plant last October or a cyber attack in May 2022.

EFE

More news