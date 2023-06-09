.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

THE hydrogen combustion engines instead of petrol they arrive at 24 Hours of Le Mans. On the occasion of centenary of the famous endurance race, the Toyota brand presented for the first time the prototype of a car with a hydrogen engine, the “GR H2 Racing Concept”. The prototype takes to the track for the first time for a demo ride before the start of Le Mans 2023 with the president Akio Toyoda driving.

Toyota on hydrogen at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Developed by imagining the motorsport of the future, the concept took shape following the recent announcement by the ACO, the organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, that cars with hydrogen engine to compete.

Toyota GR H2 Racing Concept

The new Hypercars will be able to compete alongside those powered by a Fuel Cell power trainin the category hydrogen. The new cars will be ready for the edition of 2026when the new regulation debuts.

Toyota GR H2 Racing Concept

Toyota hydrogen engine in endurance racing

Toyota competed with one Corolla with hydrogen engine in the Super Taikyu Series since Round 3 of the 2021 season and raced the same car in theIdemitsu 1500 Super Endurance 2022 at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand in December 2022. In doing so, he honed his technologies in motorsport and especially in the backbreaking endurance races.

Introducing the GR H2 Racing Concept

