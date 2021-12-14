The new electric offensive announced by Toyota this morning also includes the launch of a small one two-seater battery-powered sports car, which could represent the first 100% electric model with the GR badge to symbolize the car’s high performance. The sports car, which appears similar in size to the MR2 that Toyota put out of production in 2007, was unveiled along with 14 other electric concept cars: all of these cars are part of the 30 new battery-powered models that the Toyota and Lexus brands have promised to launch on the market by 2030.

It was 2018 when Toyota launched the first signs of a potential return of the MR2 in the form of electric sports coupe, but since then no details have come up. The two-seater sports car shown by the Japanese brand this morning could be exactly that model Toyota was talking about: at the moment it is only an indiscretion, even if some of the design elements present on this concept suggest that it could be the successor. electric of the MR2. In the event that what is now a hypothesis should become reality, it will be necessary to understand whether the e-TNGA platform will be able to host its construction: we are talking about an architecture that has been implemented only in front-wheel or all-wheel drive formats, while Toyota would undoubtedly opt for a layout a rear-wheel Drive in such an entry-level electric sports car.

In addition to this sports car, the Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it will also launch a electric baby SUV. Akio Toyoda, the CEO of the brand, spoke about this small crossover: “The new model will be a small electric vehicle with a comfortable interior designed with Europe and Japan in mind. It will have the highest efficiency in its class, with 12.5 kWh per 100 km. The more batteries you add to extend your cruising range, the more big, heavy and expensive becomes a vehicle. Since this SUV is a small vehicle, there is something we need to be careful about and very particular about. And this is energy efficiency “.