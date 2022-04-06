The Fuji International Speedway is one of the flagships of Toyota’s commitment to the world of motoring. The acquisition of the circuit has always been a long-term investment, thanks to which this place, historic for the world of motors, has been able to prosper and become global. Now the Fuji circuit is close to an evolution, which will lead it to become the hub of a sort of citadel of motorsport, with residential opportunities for the future as well.

To take care of the project, called Fuji Motorsports Forest, will be Toyota and Towa Real Estate (a company that will change its name to Toyota Fudosan from 27 April). Centered on the Fuji International Speedway circuit, the building complex will consist of various new or refurbished structures. The Fuji Speedway Hotel, for example, will offer a luxury experience; the Fuji Motorsports Museum will exhibit historic racing cars that symbolize every era. There will also be restaurants and even a spa.

Fuji Motorsports Forest aims to become a “playground and social meeting place”Where people will be able to experience the pleasure of learning about the world of mobility and motor sports. This area will undergo a major transformation in the future with the opening of the Shin-Tomei Expressway. It is about an hour’s drive from Tokyo and is adjacent to a junction to be built in the Oyama parking area, which will greatly improve access to the area.

The openings of the Fuji Speedway Hotel (120 rooms including 21 suites and 5 villas) and the Fuji Motorsports Museum are scheduled for autumn 2022. Additional racing team garages and other facilities are expected to open sequentially from 2023 onwards.

“Motorsports are central to the development of the automotive industry. For this reason, we will sow the seeds of the future of motorsport here. The speed at which they grow may vary, but we will grow these seeds to grow them in an incredible forest that many people can enjoy “Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said.