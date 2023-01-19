Toyota raise the bar of the production capacity. After apologizing “for making repeated adjustments to the production schedule due to the spread of COVID-19 and shortages of parts such as semiconductors, and for causing significant inconvenience to customers awaiting delivery of affected vehicles, supplies and other components,” the Japanese automaker has announced plans to achieve a production volume with a cap of 10.6 million units for 2023while being aware of the uncertainty still rampant in terms of the consequences of the shortage of components.

Toyota itself admitted through an official note that this year’s situation remains difficult to predict due to factors such as shortage of parts and the spread of COVID-19, but added that it will continue to carefully examine the situation related to suppliers and consequently its supplies to create more stable production plans, considering all possible measures of production fluctuation to ensure delivery of the largest number of vehicles to customers in the shortest possible time. “We have set a basic production volume with a risk fluctuation range down by about 10% – specified the Japanese group in the same note – We will work closely with our suppliers in advance to minimize the impact of fluctuations in our production activities.”

Recall that in recent times Toyota has been forced to scale back production several times due to the factors indicated above, and in some cases even to temporarily close some plants due to lack of alternatives. “Our approach to our 2023 production plan is to give the highest priority to safety and qualitymaking every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers as soon as possible Toyota concluded. To this end, we have engaged in repeated discussions on creating achievable production plans with minimal fluctuations.”