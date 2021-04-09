Toyota Murcia celebrates the first anniversary of the opening of its new facilities on Avenida Primero de Mayo, a step away from the center of the city of Murcia. The facilities opened their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, so no official inauguration could take place, focusing all their attention on offering the best service and attention to their customers.

Toyota Murcia has more than 4,000 square meters between reception, workshop and exhibition space, managing to reinforce the commitment of loyalty and exclusivity to its customers, and making available to them a complete team of professionals in which personalized attention stands out, after-sales service and personal advice.

In addition, Toyota Murcia has the QChanell tool, with the aim of improving after-sales service. This service consists of the video recording of the Visual Inspection process without the presence of the client and the subsequent sending of the video and budget for acceptance of the identified works, among other functionalities, as well as real-time communication with the client through chat ‘online’ with service advisors.

Likewise, Toyota Murcia brings its customers the latest technology from the company that manufactures more than ten million units a year and which has become a leader in hybrid vehicles of all kinds, such as SUV, sports, urban, commercial and family.

Highlander, for everyone



The Toyota Murcia dealership already has the expected Highlander model, one of the latest novelties of the Japanese brand that arrives for the first time on the Spanish market and with which it reinforces its commitment to electrification.

In this way, the Toyota Highlander is an exclusive hybrid SUV that has an ECO label and energy category A. A reliable, efficient technology that does not renounce the highest standards of performance and comfort.

In addition, this large vehicle has the capacity to transport up to seven people, in a 2 + 3 + 2 arrangement. This is a perfect option for all families who need a car with a wide body, but do not want to give up practicality and comfort.

This SUV features a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 190 hp, supported by a first 134 kW electric motor for the front axle and a 40 kW rear electric motor. The total power of the system is 248 CV and allows several driving modes, among which Eco, Normal and Sport stand out.