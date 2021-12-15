It took a while before Toyota wanted to embrace the electric car, but in the meantime the Japanese car giant is preparing for an impressive EV offensive. The ambition to present as many as 30 new electric models by 2030 is supported by launching 15 concept cars at once. And among those 15 study models is the Sports EV Concept, a modern interpretation of the Toyota MR2. Is this the harbinger of a fourth GR model, in addition to the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR86 already released under the Gazoo Racing name.

Alpine and Porsche

It’s no secret that Toyota boss Akyo Toyoda is a big fan of motorsports and sports cars. He also never hid that he wanted to revive the magical trio of the brand: the Supra, the Celica and the MR2. The first two are already a fact, if you see the GR86 as the successor of the Toyota Celica. Only the MR2 remains. And this Toyota Sports EV Concept still points in the direction of a production model. It remains a compact athlete with two seats and a targa roof, but the midship engine gives way to an electric drive unit. The new Toyota GR MR2 will compete with the electric Alpine, of the also fully electric successor to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman.

Earlier we learned that Toyota luxury subsidiary Lexus is thinking of an electrically powered successor to the legendary LFA. Or how the manufacturer that we mainly associated with the Prius a few years ago now also wants to spoil the real car enthusiasts.