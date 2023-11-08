AND’ Venice one of 10 cities selected for the Toyota Mobility Foundation Sustainable Cities Challenge, a challenge that aims to help cities improve access to opportunities, apply data-based approaches for more resilient transportation systems and reduce carbon emissions. The other 9 cities they are: Bangalore and Varanasi (India), Detroit and New Orleans (United States), Fortaleza (Brazil), Medellín (Colombia), Mexico City, Seberang Perai (Malaysia) and York (United Kingdom).

Reverse a trend

Although Venice has improved its infrastructure and services for sustainable mobility in recent years, there has not been an increase in the number of users who rely on sustainable means of transport. That’s why the Challenge could help reverse this trend using innovative solutions. “The transition to more sustainable choices will hopefully lead to one reduction of greenhouse gas emissionsair and water pollution, as well as an improvement in the quality of life of the local community”, says Renato Boraso, Councilor for Mobility of Venice. “The territory of Venice is unique in that it is ancient and modern at the same time, built both on land and on water, and requires a sustainable transport system that can pass seamlessly between the two elements, with connections to the land, to historic center, to the islands and vice versa”.

9 million dollars

Three cities from the shortlist will be selected to launch their own City Challenges, and an invitation will be extended to global innovators to collaborate with the winning cities in mid-2024. The innovators they may be local, i.e. residents of the chosen city or country, or come from anywhere in the world, but with applicable and tailor-made solutions for the winning cities. City Challenges will identify and support innovators through a two-year challenge with a maximum of 9 million dollars available to innovators and cities to support the growth and scalability of solutions.