Here comes the manual transmission on the sporty Toyota GR Supra on the six-cylinder engine 3.0-liter 340 hp (250 kW). Until now the Supra was only available with the automatic gearbox eight-speed series, in conjunction with the engine 3.0-liter 340 hp and unity 2.0-liter 258 hp (190 kW).

In addition to the manual gearbox there are other technical changes along with a new range which now includes the special model 3.0 liter light weightwhich in addition to the lighter weight of the manual gearbox benefits from further specification changes to reduce the car’s curb weight by almost 40 kg. The manual transmission will also be standard on the GR Yaris and optional on the GR86.

Toyota manual gearbox on the GR Supra

The six-speed Toyota manual gearbox installed in the GR Supra was designed and tuned specifically for use with the six-cylinder engine in line of the coupe.

The engineering team modified the existing transmission housing, driveshaft and gear assembly by removing unnecessary elements, such as the acoustic package, which further reduced weight.

Toyota GR Supra manual on the six-cylinder engine

The heart of the transmission is one clutch again design with a larger diameter and a reinforced diaphragm spring.

Toyota iMT manual gearbox how it works

There iMT transmission tuning by Toyota uses an intelligent control system programmed with a new software which gives priority to sports performance. Uphill, the parameters are set to optimize the engine torque at the moment of engagement and release of the clutch.

When climbing, the software has been tuned for consistent performance. The iMT is set as default, but it can be off in Sport mode if the driver prefers it.

Also new is the reinforced clutch

On the Supra with manual gearbox the final gear ratio has been reduced, from 3.15 (in the automatic GR Supra) a 3.46. The result is a sporty response and equipment appropriate for sports car performance.

New Toyota GR Supra manual, features

The changes to accommodate the new manual transmission in the GR Supra were not limited to the powertrain. Particular attention was also paid to how the new system could be accommodated in thepassenger compartment of the driver.

The existing center console design indeed allowed for one insufficient space between the shift lever and the air conditioning control panel. To achieve perfect ergonomics, the console unit and control for selecting the driving mode were redesigned. In addition, the lever ratio has been changed and the effort required to shift and engage reverse has been adjusted.

The console has been revised to make room for the manual gear lever

The revised console offers a comfortable clearance of 42 mm between the shift knob and the air conditioning panel.

New Toyota GR Supra, new trim

All GR Supra versions benefit from retuned suspension, introduced to optimize performance with the new manual gearbox. The anti-roll bar front and rear, the shock absorbers and mechanical components of the electric power steering.

With the introduction of the manual gearbox Toyota has developed the traction control (TRC) of the car to achieve smooth operation like that experienced with the automatic. The system is also optimized for the high torque of the GR Supra’s characteristic engine, wide tires and rear-wheel drive.

The ambition to make the GR Supra fun to drive in the most challenging scenarios helped inspire the introduction of a new feature Hairpin +. This is designed to allow for more freedom and gratification especially when dealing with tight turns on an uphill gradient (over 5%) with high friction road surfaces, such as those found on European mountain routes.

Side view of the Toyota GR Supra manual

One more “free” slip of the wheels can make such routes more pleasant to drive, so Toyota has optimized the engine torque control to allow for a greater difference in the degree of wheel slip on the left and right tires.

New Toyota GR Supra manual skidding

A very agile vehicle with high friction tires can be sensitive to a sudden “snap-off” oversteer, something that is difficult to control with the vehicle’s Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) alone. To counter this behavior, a anti-roll program (ARP) for both the manual and automatic versions of the GR Supra.

This intervenes at a previous point with the VSC to cover any sudden loss of grip when the car’s high-response suspension adjustment was used.

Track mode has been optimized for drifting

Furthermore, the mode Track has been optimized to allow easy drift with freedom of throttle control.

Toyota GR Supra Lightweight 40 kg lighter

Toyota took the opportunity of the weight savings achieved with the new manual transmission to add a new model Lightweight to the GR Supra range. The total weight reduction is 38.3 kgcompared to the 3.0-liter automatic model.

The assembly of the new manual gearbox and the new 19-inch alloy wheels saves 21.8 kg.

The Lightweight model is 40 kg lighter

The Lightweight cuts others 16.5 kg replacing the audio system and eliminating the leather upholstery of the seats, the electric adjustment and the lumbar support. This reduction improves the car’s driving agility.

New Toyota GR Supra manual photo

Toyota Supra GR track test VIDEO

