The arrival of new Land Cruiser 250 It represents the continuation of an off-road legacy full of success, which this new generation is already reaping in Spain. Now, next to VX finishthe opening of the new VX-L finish, that combines robustness, technology and advanced features, maintaining the excellence that defines the Land Cruiser and has crowned it as the number 1 model in its segment in 2024 and that will allow us to continue meeting customer expectations.

Land Cruiser 2025 range in Spain

The VX-L finish will replace the ‘First Edition’ as the top-of-the-range finish in the Land Cruiser 250 and comes with many new features and changes that improve both the interior and exterior equipment in its predecessor. This new finish mounts some new 20-inch alloy wheels, a opening panoramic roof and equips leather upholstery with a choice of two colors with heated and ventilated rear seats.

The new Land Cruiser has a 205 HP diesel engine. TOYOTA

Additionally, the VX-L finish will make the driving is more comfortable thanks to the lumbar adjustment in the driver’s seat and the digital interior mirror. It also has the novelty of the disconnection of the front stabilizer bar and a 10.6-inch head-up display. Finally, driving will be more entertaining because it incorporates a 14-speaker JBL premium audio system.

For his part, the VX finish On an aesthetic level, it has smaller alloy wheels, 18 inches, Openable sunroof and synthetic leather upholstery. Regarding the color range, both VX and VX-L are offered between four options: Intense grey, Iceber pearl white, Cosmo black and Maroc bronze. The VX-L has the novelty that it is available in the exclusive Tottori Yellow color of the First Edition, and, in addition, you can choose between two color options for the leather upholstery: chestnut brown or black.

Mechanics and performance

In Spain, the new Land Cruiser range offers interiors of seven seats and generous cargo space. It is propelled by a 2.8 liter turbodiesel combustion engine redesigned with 205 HP, combined with a new automatic transmission Eight-speed Direct Shift. With a maximum torque of 500 Nm generated between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm, it has the strength to tow loads of up to 3,500 kilos.

The price in Spain starts at 85,450 euros. TOYOTA

He new generation chassis, belonging to the GA-F platform of the new global architecture of toyota It is the basis of the firmness and rigidity of the vehicle, while the sophisticated system (MTS, Multi-Terrain Select) and the Multi-Terrain Monitor function offer greater assistance when facing adverse conditions.

It is the first Land Cruiser to have electric power steering. TOYOTA

It is the first Land Cruiser model to mount a Electric Power Steering System (EPS, Electric Power Steering). This mechanism reduces the movements that can be experienced when driving on complicated surfaces, and offers smoother and more direct steering, as well as greater maneuverability at any speed. Another novelty is the front stabilizer bar disconnection system, which increases suspension travel and helps to cope with rocky surfaces. A new braking system, a new front suspension with a double wishbone system, a revised rear axle and a renewed Crawl Control (CRAWL Control) also contribute to its handling agility.

Prices in Spain

The VX-L will be available from 95,000 euros, or by 594 euros per month with Toyota Easy Plus, a financing program that includes 4 years of maintenance and 4 years of warranty. For its part, the VX that is already on the market, starts at a price from 85,450 euros, or 560 euros per month with Toyota Easy Plus. Spain continues to be the main market for the Land Cruiser in Europe with more than 1,800 orders accumulated in 2024, more than 700 units of the new Land Cruiser 250 being delivered this year.

A Mild-Hybrid diesel version with the DGT Eco label will arrive in 2025. TOYOTA

In addition, thanks to Toyota’s Multitechnology strategy, next year they are expected to deliver at least 500 more units, and by the end of 2025 the Land Cruiser engine will be updated with the 48V MHEV version, which will combine the 2.8-liter diesel engine with a 48 V electric motor-generator, a compact 48 V lithium-ion battery and a stop-start system; which will give you, in our country, the DGT Eco label.