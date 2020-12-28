Demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly around the world, with most automakers launching new models in this segment. Now Japanese car company Toyota has launched its smallest electric car Toyota C + pod in the market. Adorned with a very attractive look and strong electric motor, this car has been launched for corporate users and local administration.

This car is very small in size. The length of this car is just 2,490mm, width 1290mm and height 1,550mm. Only two people have been provided seating in this car. The exterior panels of this car have been made of plastic, so that the weight of the car can be kept to a minimum. The total weight of this car is just 690 kg.

The interior of the car is also very compact due to the small size of Toyota C + pod. In its instrument panel, features such as other functional equipment with speedometer have been given. Apart from this, the switch is also given in the center panel. Currently, the company has launched this car for corporates, it will be launched by 2022 for general customers.

Also read: Big relief: MoRTH increases the validity of documents like driving license, RC, pollution till 31 March

Battery and driving range: In this car, the company has used a lithium ion battery pack of 9.06 kWh capacity. The electric motor used in it generates power of 12.3HP and torque of 56NM. According to the information, this car offers a driving range of up to 150 km in a single charge. Apart from this, the top speed of this car is 60 kilometers per hour.

Price and Variants: C + pod electric car is better for daily short distance travel. The company has launched this car in two variants, which include X and G variants. The price of the X variant is 1.65 million yen i.e. around 11.75 lakh rupees and the G variant costs 1.71 million yen, about 12.15 lakh rupees.