From compact to sporty two-seaters, passing from pick-ups, from 4 × 4 in mignon format and obviously from SUVs. Without forgetting the solutions for city mobility. Toyota played the wild card by presenting all of its future electric range in one fell swoop, which will be able to cover practically all the tastes of the market, also being able to count on the contribution of Lexus (which we will discuss separately).

We have collected the news in one photogallery, and below it we will list the various peculiarities, in short, of this truly remarkable electric offensive, especially because it came all together and which it is assumed will not differ too much, over time, in terms of design and size. .

Toyota has already presented the SUV bZ4x, but it will not be the electric entry level of the Japanese brand. For this purpose there will be a small city suv with dimensions from Aygo. It will accompany it a subcompact-crossover always dedicated to the city, rather compact and with a rear with enlarged wheel arches. With a close kinship to the city SUV, it will be offered for sale a compact SUV-crossover which is assumed to have a popular price: it could, ideally, challenge the Volkswagen ID.3.

In full style suv-coupe, a bZ crossover will also arrive which, together with the midsize sedan bZ SDN, will aim for higher price segments. And to go and break the eggs in the German basket, a large suv (always bZ family). The novelty of the sporty two-seater branded GR, presumably a concentrate of lightness and acceleration capable of challenging those who make these cars a great pride, such as Lotus.

An electric version will also arrive pick-up, whose style is apparently very sporty and with a significant performance profile, and a small 4 × 4 that will surely appeal to Suzuki. This could be the debut car of the allied brand on the international electric market. Two cars for city mobility close the game, a micro-car and a mini-van for deliveries, with a clear Japanese style. Don’t forget the mini-bus ePalette, already tested during the Tokyo Olympics and ready to serve as a field of study for autonomous driving.