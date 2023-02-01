Nur few true classic cars can still be bought as new cars. One of them is the Toyota Land Cruiser. Since 1951 he has been marching through the savannas and increasingly also along the boulevards of this world. More than ten million units have now been built, the current series has been running since 2009 and has already had four revisions.

If you are looking for a real off-road vehicle, you will find it here. With a ladder-type frame, solid rear axle, all-wheel drive, reduction gear and locks, the Land Cruiser is robust and ready to take off the road. The short, two-door version is recommended for heavy and very difficult off-site tasks, which of course offers considerably less space and is only 2500 euros cheaper. The four-door Land Cruiser, which was moved by the editors, has more talent for life on the road and in everyday life. It measures 4.84 meters, adds 44 centimeters and has a third row of seats.