Toyota recently presented the new generation of Land Cruisers, the off-road oriented SUV with which the Japanese automaker looks to the future, despite the old-fashioned references of its design. The company’s goal is keep competitive the Land Cruiser offer until the end of the decade, a difficult challenge given that the standards relating to the reduction of CO2 emissions will become increasingly stringent.

The hybrid is not enough

From this point of view, Toyota’s effort was immediate: the new Land Cruiser is equipped with its hybrid i-Force Max, which combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an integrated electric motor connected to a 1.87 kWh battery; the specifications speak of a system power exceeding 330 HP and a maximum torque of 630 Nm. However, the Japanese car manufacturer knows that this solution may not be sufficient in the future, certainly not in all markets in which it intends to continue marketing the model.

Pros and cons of the platform

The fact that the new Land Cruiser is based on the platform TNGA-F designed to adopt electric and thermal propulsion systems is certainly an advantage, but it should be remembered that this architecture will still need to be optimized to support a new powertrain, which means that there are still several compromises to be found to make each solution efficient.

What will the choice be?

“There are pros and cons, we have to think about how to deal with the multi-energy approach“said Keita Moritsu, chief engineer of the Land Cruiser project, adding that at the moment the Japanese automaker has not yet made a decision on which power supply to choose for the development of the next engines that will equip the SUV. Electric, PHEV or hydrogen? Toyota is carefully examining the costs and benefits of each option to figure out which one is best.