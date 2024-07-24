Driver Blown Up in Car in Moscow Asks Not to Let His Mother Near Him

New details have emerged in the case of the explosion of a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV in the parking lot of a residential building in northern Moscow. In particular, the first words of the victim and the situation immediately after the incident have become known.

The man, according to an eyewitness who came to his aid, asked that his mother not be allowed near the scene of the incident.

Take away mom, don’t let mom near First words of the injured Land Cruiser driver

The driver’s wife, who was in the car at the time of the explosion, was taken out of the car and sat on a bench. The woman was in shock and asked for help for her husband. At that time, the blown-up man was pulled out of the SUV and covered with a blanket. His mother immediately came to the scene and asked if her son was alive.

The blown-up driver bandaged his own legs

The moment of the explosion was captured on a surveillance camera. The footage shows how after the detonation the SUV and nearby cars receive significant damage, smoke spreads across the parking lot, and passersby gather around the exploded car.

An ambulance crew soon arrived at the scene and hospitalized the driver at the Botkin Hospital. At the same time, according to the data Mashthe blown-up man managed to provide first aid to himself before the medics arrived. The man began bandaging his legs while still in the car and “literally carried himself out in his arms.”

Photo: obtained by Reuters from social media

The injured driver was mistaken for someone else

According to eyewitnesses of the event, the SUV could have belonged to a participant in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. According to other information, the man was born in Kazakhstan and holds the rank of senior officer, previously served in a secret military unit and lived in Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad before moving to the capital.

Later “Kommersant” and Russian political scientist Sergei Markov reported that the victims allegedly included the deputy head of the transmitting radio center of the communications node (PDRC) of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Andrei Torgashov, and his wife.

However, after some time, Torgashov’s wife denied this in a conversation with the TV channel. “360”that she and her husband were in the driver’s seat at the time of the explosion. According to her, her husband is fine, there was another person in the car that exploded. This information was confirmed in a conversation with RT Torgashov himself.

Photo: Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

As specified “Interfax” citing its own sources, the car belonged to a colonel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. However, the identity of the victim is still unknown.

The agency’s interlocutor also noted that investigators are working on all versions of what happened, including the version about the “Ukrainian trace.”

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV exploded on the morning of Wednesday, July 24, on Sinyavinskaya Street in Moscow. The driver’s feet were torn off. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the cause was the detonation of an explosive device installed in the car. According to preliminary information, the TNT equivalent of the explosive device placed under the driver’s seat was about 500 grams. The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into the incident.