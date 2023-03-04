Friday, March 3, 2023, 10:53 p.m.





Limitless emotion. Three words that define the GR Yaris, the vehicle with which Toyota Labasa will undertake a new challenge and will participate in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Iberian Cup rally championship, a milestone in the motor racing calendar on the Peninsula.

The driver chosen to run in this test will be José Carlos Mulero, who will also have the support of Gougo and Lexus Murcia, among other sponsors. The 26-year-old has numerous awards to his credit, and an example of this are the achievements he achieved in 2022, the year in which he was proclaimed champion in the Murcia and Andalusia cups.

Last Thursday Toyota Labasa officially presented the driver and vehicle, in a meeting held at its Murcia dealership, which brought together the media and specialists in the sector.

The GR range represents a philosophy that combines competitiveness and sportiness. Combined with a lightweight body, its powerful 261PS 1.6-litre turbo engine and advanced GR-Four 4WD system will deliver a unique experience on every journey.

In addition to its power, the specific suspensions and the settings typical of the competition cars it has are decisive. Among other novelties, it has a powerful four-wheel drive and new openings in the hood, improving its cooling. Factors that guarantee reliability and effectiveness in changing weather circumstances.

Other elements that characterize this model are its Braid competition wheels and its chassis, which integrates a monocoque with a roll bar and front and rear stabilizer bars.

The team is completed by José Mulero, as sports director, Juan Antonio Vélez, as coordinator of Logistics, Management and Transport, and José Espinosa, head of Mechanics. Highly qualified personnel to guarantee the best technical assistance, with the aim that they can compete 100% in each section. The Racing Iberian Cup calendar consists of 8 rallies -4 in Portugal and 4 in Spain- and will begin on March 11. The contest will be held on gravel and asphalt, which is an incentive for the participants to take another step in their sports careers, in a year in which the number of cars registered in each event is expected to grow significantly. .

The cup, organized by Toyota Spain and Toyota Portugal with the collaboration of the Motor Sport Institute, is endorsed by the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation (RFEDA) and by the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation (FPAK).