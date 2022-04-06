By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (Reuters) – Toyota’s Woven Planet has teamed up with Tesla in an attempt to advance self-driving technology without the use of expensive sensors such as lidars.

Woven Planet claims it is able to use low-cost cameras to collect data and that it can effectively train its autonomous driving system, a breakthrough it hopes will help reduce costs and broaden the use of the technology.

Collecting diverse driving data using a large fleet of cars is critical to developing a robust self-driving car system, but using vehicles equipped with expensive sensors makes the technology unfeasible, according to the company.

Tesla has been banking on cameras to collect data from more than 1 million vehicles on the road to develop its self-driving technology, while Alphabet’s Waymo and other companies have added sensors like lidars to a small number of vehicles.

“We need a lot of data. And it’s not enough to have a small amount that can be collected from a small fleet of very expensive autonomous vehicles,” Michael Benisch, vice president of engineering at Woven Planet, told Reuters.

“Instead, we’re trying to demonstrate that we can unlock the advantage that Toyota and a major automaker would have, which is access to a huge volume of data,” said Benisch, former director of engineering at Lyft’s autonomous vehicle division, that Toyota bought in 2021.

Woven Planet uses cameras that are 90% cheaper than commonly used sensors and can be easily installed in passenger car fleets. The company said that using data from low-cost cameras boosted its system’s performance to a level similar to that of using more expensive sensors.

The executive said, however, that Toyota will still use various sensors, such as lidars and radars, for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles to be deployed in the future, as this appears to be the best and safest approach for such cases.

Tesla president Elon Musk, who has already missed several predictions about the technology, recently said that the automaker’s system could reach a stage of full autonomy through cameras this year.

