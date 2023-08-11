Ob the name succeeded, may be doubted. The crude acronym BZ4X stands for beyond zero, the 4 for the series, not for all-wheel drive, the X for cross. By 2025, Toyota wants to launch six more electric cars, not counting the luxury brand Lexus. As a Toyota, these should be called BZ3, BZ5 and maybe BZ2. That’s not much different than at VW and its ID, says a company spokesman, which he’s right about.

Now names are smoke and mirrors, it’s the content that counts, and the foursome is nicely packaged at first. There have been uglier Toyotas, the 4.69 meter long SUV maintains the fine edge and has a distinctive rear section along with a chic spoiler on the roof. We could live with the design just fine, although the interior should be designed more quickly. Although the large monitor in the middle is pleasing, everything seems a little, let’s say, old school, which some people may find good, of course. In any case, there is no need to touch or wipe to operate the car. Many classic buttons are waiting for contact. Nevertheless, other electric cars offer a far more modern dashboard design.