Everyone knows Toyota because, as we know, nothing should be impossible when it comes to advertising. Conversely, the new approach is becoming noticeable because the Japanese are now taking up the cause of "mobility for all" and promising not to forget anyone, including the disabled. The 2,650 vehicles with which the car manufacturer will support the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 also include 700 small electric vehicles for people with and without disabilities. And when the games start, the "Urban SUV Concept", which is now being presented at a kind of exhibition in Brussels, will already be on the market.

The 4.30 meter short, electrically powered SUV meets competitors such as the Volvo EX 30 or the Smart #1. Toyota held back with technical details about the vehicle, but there will be two battery options for different customer needs and four-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. Like other manufacturers, Toyota is now also relying on the electric card; by 2026 there will be six electric cars, the new one being the smallest of them. Despite the mobility-for-all claim, it remained unclear whether Toyota would also dare to take the electric step down a class.

Believe in hydrogen

But Toyota wants to help shape the automotive future and is dancing at many weddings; it is even looking into e-fuels. And fuel cells remain a big topic, for cars, trucks and buses. Although a lot depends on the necessary infrastructure for the necessary hydrogen, they say they firmly believe in the future of hydrogen as an energy source for mobility. The third generation of the Mirai model is being worked on; it will be ready in 2026 and offers 20 percent more range at 37 percent lower costs.









Toyota does not ignore the hydrogen combustion engine. All sorts of things are called multipath strategies. In the broadest sense, this may also include developing a manual transmission for electric cars, including a clutch. Work continues on this project.

The plans in the commercial vehicle sector are more concrete. They are proud of growth in Europe from 46,000 units sold in 2016 to around 140,000 now. The new Toyota Proace Max should guarantee that there will be 180,000 in 2024. With the large delivery van, Toyota is present for the first time in this market segment, which accounts for almost a third of demand. However, the Proace Max, like the Proace Verso and the Proace City, comes from a cooperation with Stellantis (Fiat, Peugeot, Opel). The Hilux pick-up, on the other hand, is pure Toyota and will soon be available as a hybrid model and even in a fuel cell version.







Despite all its offensive spirit, the noble Lexus offshoot should not go away empty-handed. The LBX, a compact, electric SUV, will soon be presented, and a surprise is the huge LM van, which aims to find customers in Europe at prices starting at 140,000 euros.