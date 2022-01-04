A microcar with an aggressive look and a lot of extra power. It’s a Toyota iQ the one developed by the mechanical engineering students at Saitama Automobile College is definitely out of line: under the hood of the Japanese brand’s microcar there is no traditional engine but the Kawasaki ZX-14R engine. The addition of the unit from the world of two wheels actually increases the power of the small city car but it is not the only difference compared to the more docile traditional version.

The bodywork has in fact been taken to extremes, with the traditional body having been integrated with some components coming, for example, from a GR Yaris. An elaborate body enlargement work was then carried out to expand the vehicle’s wheelbase and improve stability and driving sensations. The control panel was borrowed from Kawasaki’s ZX-14R but also the six-speed sequential gearbox. This Toyota iQ Kawasaki ZX-14R is also equipped with the same engine used by Akashi’s 1,441cc sport touring that was installed in the rear, eliminating the side seat usually used for transporting the rear passenger. The area was then well insulated and insulated to minimize noise and above all the heat that could arrive inside the passenger compartment.

The result is a microcar capable of unleashing 211 hp at 9,800 rpm which boasts a total weight of under 900 kilos. A not inconsiderable increase in power compared to the small 997 cc three-cylinder which usually delivered 68 HP, although sufficient to extricate itself in city traffic. With these specs, we are confident that the Kawasaki-powered Toyota iQ will be able to promptly sprint out of every traffic light and stand out from the competition. This is not the only elaboration that has seen the little Japanese protagonist: over the years there have been several examples of development works carried out at home but also outside the borders of the Rising Sun. One of the most famous is undoubtedly the one developed by Aston Martin who came up with a special iQ called Cygnet at the request of a customer who wanted to enjoy the Vantage S’s 430 hp 4.7-liter V8 engine on his Toyota microcar.