Not all car manufacturers globally have decided to focus solely and exclusively on electric motors in view of the future. If on the one hand there are those who have decided to stop the development of thermal engines, whether they are petrol or diesel, on the other hand there are those who want to continue investing in traditional engines. This is the case with Toyota, which has announced an investment in the United States of 383 million dollarsthe equivalent of 355 million euros, destined for the creation and production of a new family of engines 4-cylinder petrol.

The Japanese carmaker has made it known that some of these new thermal engines will still be inherent in the electrification process of the Toyota range, given that they will equip the company’s hybrid models. THE four factories directly involved in this latest investment are those located in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, with particular attention paid to the former which can already build 900,000 engines a year. Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manufacturing and Engineering at Toyota, said: “Our customers want electrified vehicles that they are efficient from the point of view of consumption. These investments allow us to meet their needs and respond quickly to an evolving market ”. The approach always exalted by the Japanese brand is in fact the multi-technological one, in which the electric is one of the many ways to reduce emissions.

Returning to the details of the investment, as mentioned, priority was given to the Alabama plant, which received 222 million dollars of the total 383. The remaining $ 161 million was broken down as follows: the Troy, Missouri plant will receive $ 109 million for new machinery for machining the heads of 4-cylinder gasoline engines on three production lines, thus increasing capacity production of over 3 million titles per year; Jackson, Tennessee plant will increase production capacity to more than 2 million blocks annually with a $ 36 million cash injection; the Georgetown, Kentucky site will eventually receive $ 16 million to enhance the flexibility of the 4-cylinder engine line.