A 2021 “awesome“. This is how the Toyota group defines its trend on the Italian market in the year that has just ended: overall, the Toyota and Lexus brands have collected almost 90,000 registrations in our country and a market share of 6.1%, up by 0. , 7% compared to 2020 and 1.1% compared to 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic took over. A success to which the electrified range of the two companies, which in 2021 accounted for 77.5% of all Italian Toyota and Lexus sales.

As far as the Toyota brand is concerned, we talk about the result “historical“: Thanks to a record market share of 5.8% and over 85,000 registrations, the Japanese brand has positioned itself in third position in the ranking of brands for the year 2021. A great satisfaction for Toyota, therefore, also made possible by he excellent performance of Yaris, which thanks to the 32,633 cars registered in the year ranked fifth among the best-selling cars in Italy in 2021 and the first foreign car in segment B. Positive numbers also came from Yaris Cross and Corolla Touring Sport. As for the brand LexusInstead, 2021 closed with over 4,700 registered cars and a 1.9% share on the premium market, the highest achieved by the brand on the Italian market.

“2021 was an extraordinary year, crowned with many successes. Now it awaits us an equally exciting 2022, in which we will have many new products, which will exploit the potential of our technologies to the maximum – commented Luigi Ksawery Luca ‘, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia – This year will begin deliveries of the Lexus NX, which has already received an extraordinary reception from customers. For Toyota we will introduce the new Aygo X, the new Proace City Electric and the new Toyota bZ4X, the first model of the new Toyota bZ family, developed on the new e-TNGA platform, completely dedicated to battery electric cars, confirming our multi-technological approach to reducing emissions“.