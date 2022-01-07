After 90 years of unchallenged domination, in 2021 General Motors has lost the lead in sales in the United States. In the twelve months that have just passed, the US car group has achieved worse numbers than those made by Toyota: the sales of the Japanese company have increased by 10% reaching share 2.3 million units, those of General Motors, on the other hand, decreased by 13%, stopping at 2.2 million units. A few tens of thousands of cars of difference are therefore enough for Toyota to be crowned queen of the USA in 2021.

It is since 1931 that General Motors has held the primacy of registrations in the mother country, 90 years of unchallenged domination that Toyota has managed to break after nearly a century. The substantial difference in the year that has just ended was made by the situation linked to the supply of microchips and semiconductors: while the automotive group was unable to tackle the problem properly, ending up being forced to slow down production, thus leaving dealers with few cars to sell, the Japanese house was good at benefit from its component stocks, relaunching production much earlier than its rivals in the US. A strategy that, numbers in hand, has paid off: Toyota has gained strength from the leadership of the US market in the year that has just ended, now General Motors is forced to chase.