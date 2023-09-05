The pick-up Toyota Hilux will be ad hydrogen. The Japanese brand has begun development of the fuel cell engine within a project promoted by the consortium where there are English Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Toyota Motor Europe, Ricardo, ETL, D2H And Thatcham Research. The entire project is funded by British government through theAdvanced Propulsion Center (APC)for the development of zero-emission vehicles.

Toyota Hilux hydrogen

Last year Toyota obtained funding from APC, presenting a project to contribute to the development of new technologies and more environmentally friendly mobility solutions. The funding will go towards the development of a Fuel Cell powered Hilux.

Toyota Hilux Hydrogen electric hydrogen fuel cell

The pickup is equipped with second-generation Toyota fuel cell components (like those used in the latest Toyota Mirai). Hydrogen is stored in three tanks at high pressure, which give the Hilux prototype an expected driving range of over 600kmmuch higher than that obtainable with a battery electric system.

There drumswhich stores electricity produced by fuel cells, is located in the rear boxavoiding wasting space in the cabin.

Hydrogen tanks

TMUK will lead the project, a research and development team from Toyota Motor Europe (TME) will provide valuable input technical support to enable UK-based teams to gain experience and autonomy in developing next generation fuel cell powertrains.

Toyota Hilux hydrogen when it arrives

The project to build a hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux started in 2022 with a feasibility study conducted by TMUK and Toyota Motor Europe, subsequently funded by the British government through theAdvanced Propulsion Centre. Prototype construction began in June 2023 at the TMUK plant, following the Toyota Production System.

Toyota Hilux Hydrogen to hydrogen

These prototypes will come tested to ensure their safety and functionality. The project has enabled TMUK to develop expertise in fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen. A full evaluation of the vehicles will be carried out before deciding on possible commercial production in the second decade.

Photo new Toyota Hilux Hydrogen

Video test Toyota Hilux Invincible

Off road test video of the Hilux Invincible 4×4 pick-up

