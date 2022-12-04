Toyota’s efforts in the field of hydrogen they have never failed. And still today, the Japanese car manufacturer is showing interest in developing this type of power supply: as evidenced by the fact that in Great Britain the government has agreed to grant the Japanese giant a loan through the Advanced Propulsion Centre, better known as APC, for support a project that concerns the development of a prototype of Toyota Hilux powered by a hydrogen engine with second generation Fuel Cell technology.

The project, which will be carried out not only by Toyota but also by highly qualified engineering partners based in the United Kingdom, such as Ricardo, ETL, D2H and Thatcham Research, aims to adopt fuel cell components of the Japanese group of second generation, for example those used in the latest Toyota Mirai, for the transformation of a Hilux into a full-fledged Fuel Cell vehicle. Concretely, the contribution provided by the Toyota Motor Europe research and development team will consist in providing valuable technical support to enable other UK-based teams to gain experience and autonomy in developing next generation fuel cell powertrains. In terms of timing, Toyota has announced that the first prototypes of the new vehicle will be produced at the TMUK site in Burnaston over the next year, but it cannot be ruled out that in the future the company will think about a small series production: everything will depend on the answers that this new Hilux will provide.

“The UK is one of the key markets for pickup trucks and is an important market for Toyota. This funding represents a huge opportunity to develop a carbon neutral solution in a key market segment – explained Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe – We would like to thank the UK Government for funding which will enable the consortium to study the development of a Fuel Cell engine for Toyota Hilux, supporting our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality.”