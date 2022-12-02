The pick-up Toyota Hilux will be ad hydrogen. The Japanese brand has begun development of the fuel cell engine within a project promoted by the consortium where there are English Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Toyota Motor Europe, Ricardo, ETL, D2H And Thatcham Research. The entire project is funded by British government through theAdvanced Propulsion Center (APC)for the development of zero-emission vehicles.

Last year Toyota obtained funding from APC, presenting a project to contribute to the development of new technologies and more environmentally friendly mobility solutions. The funding will go towards the development of a Fuel Cell powered Hilux.

The pickup will be equipped with second-generation Toyota fuel cell components (like those used in the latest Toyota Mirai). TMUK will lead the project, a research and development team from Toyota Motor Europe (TME) will provide invaluable technical support to enable UK-based teams to gain experience and autonomy in developing next generation fuel cell powertrains.

As part of the funding, the first prototypes will be manufactured at the TMUK site in Burnaston during 2023. Toyota’s goal is to prepare for small series production.

