The new Hilux Hybrid 48V from Toyota it is the first pick-up of the range to be electrified with a new one mild-hybrid hybrid enginewith a system a 48V. With its iconic and robust design, the Hilux Hybrid 48V stands out for its three-dimensional grid bold; it also boasts a large internal space with modern technologies, including an advanced infotainment system and the latest safety features Toyota Safety Sense.

New 48V hybrid Toyota Hilux

Toyota’s new Hilux Hybrid 48V has upgraded its engine 2.8 liter diesel with the introduction of a hybrid system Specially designed for the unique needs of the dual-purpose pickup.

Engine compartment of the new Hilux Hybrid 48V

This hybrid system a 48V It consists of a heat engine that powers a compact motor generator, charging a slim 48V lithium battery located under the rear seats. This battery, with a weight of just 7.6kgpowers the vehicle’s 12V system through a new DC/DC converter.

The battery is charged during deceleration, drawing energy from braking and providing up to 16 HP (12 kW) of power to the engine through the motor-generator, improving acceleration, power and efficiency. The rugged motor-generator is designed to withstand impacts harsh environments of commercial vehicles, while the combustion engine has been adapted to integrate the hybrid system.

The powerful 2.8-liter diesel engine generates 204 hp (150 kW) and 500 Nm of torque; it is approved Euro 6d and compatible with the diesel HVO100a 100% non-fossil fuel produced from renewable sources.

Dimensions, how it goes off road

As for dimensions, the new Hilux Hybrid 48V is 5,325 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,815 mm high. The load floor is 1,525 mm long, while the towing capacity and payload are respectively 3,500 kg And 1,000 kg. From a technical point of view, the Hilux Hybrid 48V is born on a body-on-frame architecture and a sturdy frame with side members.

Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V rear 3/4

The double-shock rear suspension and leaf spring ensure high-level off-road capabilities and the driving comfort typical of an SUV. On difficult terrain it can count on a ground clearance of 310 mm in the Double Cab configuration, approach and departure angles of 29 and 26 degrees and a fording capacity reaching i 700 mm.

The ADAS of the Hilux Hybrid 48 V

The new Hilux Hybrid 48V is equipped with the latest technology Toyota Safety Sense. The Pre-Collision System (PCS) is enhanced to better detect pedestrians at night, cyclists during the day and vehicles/pedestrians approaching intersections, warning with audible and visual signals and, if necessary, braking autonomously.

The updated Lane Departure Alert (LDA) detects the edge of the road beyond the road markings, while theAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Road Sign Assist (RSA) allows the driver to adjust the speed and automatically slow down the vehicle before motorway ramps, adapting to the speed limit in force.

Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V front

When driving at night, the function Adaptive High Beam (AHB) automatically adjusts the intensity of the LED headlights to avoid dazzling other drivers, ensuring maximum visibility without compromising the safety of other road users.

Price, how much does the hybrid Hilux cost

The base price of the 48 Volt hybrid Hilux pick-up is approx 40,000 euros, with a surcharge of probably 3,000 euros on the version with the 2.8 engine. Sales start in mid-2024.

