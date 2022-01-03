Toyota Hilux GR Sport is the new special version plus sporty inspired by pick-up racing protagonist to the Dakar. On this model Toyota has especially improved the suspensions for greater control, responsiveness and a feeling of grip when driving.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport features suspension and trim

The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport it is characterized by the updated suspension system, which sees the introduction of new ones monotube shock absorbers and new front springs.

The single-tube design can rely on a piston area wider to offer better damping performance, with a faster response and better heat dissipation. It also helps to maintain constant oil performance while driving in difficult conditions.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport with a new revised trim

The coil springs front have been stiffened and both these and the new shock absorbers are painted Red. These changes are in addition to the suspension updates previously introduced for the new Hilux, including the rear leaf springs retuned and the new bushings.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport what changes

Compared to the standard Hilux these changes offer significant improvements in the easy handling, including a less steering effort and greater responsiveness to driver inputs, straight-line performance, reduced roll and greater adherence to the rear.

Side view of the new Hilux GR Sport pick-up

The new structure also contributes significantly to the driving comfort, with a rapid response to high frequency vibrations and a greater damping capacity to control the movements of the car body and eliminate jolts.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport engine and performance

The heart of the Hilux GR Sport is the powerful engine from 2.8 liters, introduced in the range in 2020. With 204 hp / 150 kW and 500 Nm of couple, is combined with a automatic gearbox six-speed.

Front Toyota Hilux GR Sport pick-up

The new GR Sport is only available in the version Double Cab, which provides the same load capacities as the standard Hilux: the payload is a ton and can tow trailers braked up to 3.5 tons.

Toyota GR Sport as it is outside and inside

As for the exterior styling, the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport in front is characterized by the black front grille with a G-motif jersey dedicated and with the new Toyota central writing, which is inspired by the 80s models.

Also in the front view we find the new frames of the larger front fog lights, while the 17-inch alloy wheels feature a black finish worked in contrast and are equipped with all-terrain tires.

Rear view of the Hilux GR Sport pick-up

The black tint is also present in the exterior mirror caps, side steps, fenders and tailgate handle. The black thus creates a captivating contrast to the bright red of the new shock absorbers and springs.

The new ones stand out in the passenger compartment sports front seats in a combination of black skin and perforated synthetic suede with contrast stitching. The GR Sport brand is present on the seat backrests, on the floor mats, on the start button and on the animation of the multi-information display.

The interior of the Hilux GR Sport pick-up

Equipment includes LED headlights, Smart Entry & Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, Downhill Assist Control and automatic limited slip differential.

Photo Toyota Hilux GR Sport

Toyota Hilux Invincible test video

Video test off road test of the Hilux Invincible 4 × 4 pick-up

