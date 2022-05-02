Arrives in Italy on Toyota Hilux AT33special set-up in a limited series of pick-up addressed tooff-road extreme developed in collaboration with the Icelandic company Arctic Trucks. The latter specializes in the preparation of vehicles capable of exploring the most inhospitable areas of the planet and has been linked with Toyota since the 1990s.

In fact, Arctic Trucks has prepared Hilux which have achieved several records over the course of numerous expeditions. In fact, in 2007 Hilux Arctic Trucks was the first vehicle to reach the Magnetic North Polewhile in 2010 he broke the record for reaching the South Pole in the shortest possible time.

Features Toyota Hilux AT33

Hilux AT33 was born on the basis ofHilux Invincible Double Cab in motorization 2.8D with automatic transmission.

Toyota Hilux AT33 Artic Trucks, developed on the basis of the Invincible

It inherits the equipment, such as the multimedia system with satellite navigator, Smartphone Integration and JBL audio system with 9 speakers, the dual-zone automatic climate control, the Toyota Safety Sensethe Panoramic View Monitor with 360 ° view, the front and rear parking sensors and the interior in perforated leather.

Toyota Hilux AT33 off road setup

From a technical point of view, Arctic Trucks’ interventions on the Toyota Hilux Pick-Up mainly concerned the mechanical part of the car.

More extreme set-up for the Toyota Hilux AT33 Artic Trucks

Specifically we find a trim dedicated developed in collaboration with Bilsteintires 33 “All-Terrain BF Goodrich with double valve, aluminum skid plate and oversized front and rear mudguards.

33 “All-Terrain BF Goodrich tires

The new set-up in particular has further improved the off-road characteristics of the Hilux, increasing its angles of attack (+ 4 °) of exit (+ 2 °) and the wading depth (+ 45mm)without however compromising the stability and driving comfort on the road.

Price Photo Toyota Hilux AT33 Arctic Trucks

The price of the new Toyota Hilux AT33 is 56,350 euros (Excluding VAT and putting on the road). It is offered only in “Oxide Bronze” paint, with 17 “black alloy wheels and specific design, Arctic Trucks badge on doors and tailgate, side graphics with AT logo stylized on the sides and finally AT specific splash guards and side steps.

Identification plate of the limited series of 80 pieces of the Hilux AT33 Artic Trucks

In total, only 80 copies can be purchased, each identified by one plate customized inside the passenger compartment with the progressive number of the specimen and accompanied by a Arctic Trucks certificate of authenticity.

Photo Toyota Hilux AT33 Arctic Trucks

Toyota Hilux Invincible test video

Video test off road test of the Hilux Invincible 4 × 4 pick-up

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 New Toyota Hilux features

👉 Toyota Hilux Invincible test, how are you doing

👉 All the news about Hilux

👉 N1 off-road and pick-up truck: who can drive it and when?

👉 TOYOTA price list 👉 Ads used HILUX

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK