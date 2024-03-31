If your dream is to have one van super powerful one of those that have a buchon style, then consider the new Toyota hybrid pickup truckwhich just by mentioning that it has a biturbo engine and 437 horsepower, will make your skin crawl.

Today in Debate we have for you the 2024 Toyota Tundra a hybrid model with space for 5 passengers and a capacity of up to 730 kilograms, 20-inch wheels and 4-wheel drive, 8 airbags, a 360-degree reversing camera and a 14-inch touch screen, what do you think? And that's just the beginning.

The 2024 Tundra has an electrified i-Force Max engine, all versions have a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbo V6 engine. A true luxury, because with the push of a button the panoramic sunroof It opens so you can enjoy the adventure.

As if that were not enough, the Toyota Tundra 2024 hybrid It has 12 JBL speakers and 1200 watts available. The system includes a newly designed subwoofer and QuantumLogic Surround technology. Stop all this beauty please, let's know the numbers so you can acquire it with financing.

Toyota has a hybrid truck with a biturbo engine and 437 horsepower, how much does it cost? Photo: SPECIAL

How much does the 2024 Toyota tundra cost?

Like any vehicle 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited It is available with an automotive loan, but first of all you have to know the price so you can see the power and luxury of this truck, its price in the automotive market is 1,422,300 pesos.

There is three versions of the Toyota Tundra with a hybrid proposal, it is the Limited, Platinum and TRD Proon this occasion we are going to put together the quote for the base model, what nerves!

Shovel the Tundra Limited 2024 It is possible to add a 10% down payment so that you can drive it from now on, this means an amount of 140,230 pesos, there is no doubt that “beauty costs.” In addition, we are going to add the opening commission of 2.5% and a CAT of 17.4%.

Toyota has a hybrid truck with a biturbo engine and 437 horsepower, how much does it cost? Photo: TOYOTA

With a Toyota Traditional Planyou can extend your term up to 48 months, also consider that like any new vehicle we need to select car insurance, in this case it is GNP with basic coverage.

In this way, your monthly payments you would be left for an amount of 42,121.10 pesos. What do you think, accessible? Dreaming costs nothing, and chances are you'll soon be able to drive your own Buchon-style truck, but don't forget to say hello along the way.