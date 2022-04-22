All Toyota GR86s destined for the UK market have been sold just an hour and a half after orders for the model have been opened. Less than ninety minutes and the sports car was therefore sold-out in Great Britain: a real lightning entry on the market, which not convinced However, the Japanese carmaker to allocate new specimens of the model to the country: all those who ordered the new GR86 with sold-out units have been placed on the waiting list and will be contacted in chronological order in case of cancellations.

According to a Toyota spokesperson, the two reasons that led to such a rapid sale of all examples of the Japanese sports car in the UK are to be associated with the affordable price of the car (less than £ 30,000) and the extremely positive reaction that local automotive media have expressed about this model. . Recall that the GR86 available on the British market is unique, and includes 18 “alloy wheels with Michelin PS4 tires, a 7.0” digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen display dedicated to the 8.0 “infotainment system. and adaptive LED headlights. On option, it is also possible to equip the car with a automatic gearboxcombined with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine of Subaru origin capable of delivering 232 HP of power and 184 Nm of maximum torque.