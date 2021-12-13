The 2 + 2 of the Rising Sun gains many innovations, from the aesthetics to the engine that reaches 234 Hp. Rich bass torque improves kick-off and chassis updates have made dynamics even more effective and communicative. Here’s how the new Toyota GR86 goes

Luca Frigerio

Japanese is a very interesting language, and not only for the numerous ideograms called Kanji that compose it. The vocabulary of the Rising Sun is full of expressions to identify a precise concept, such as “waku doki”, used to identify something adrenaline and exciting. For example, pure driving pleasure. A term that perfectly sums up the philosophy with which the new Toyota GR86 was developed, the latest addition to the family of sports cars of the Japanese brand E which inherits the character, determination and technical refinement of its ancestors AE86, Supra, MR2, Celica and 2000GT. After the GR Yaris and the GR Supra, it is the third model created by the Gazoo Racing department which, thanks to the rich experience gained in the world rally, endurance and off-road races, has given life to an even more dynamic and performing car. without neglecting the almost ten-year history of the beloved GT86. In Spain, first on the Parcmotor Castellolí circuit and then on the roads bordering the Montserrat behind Barcelona, ​​we tested this revolutionized two-door to find out how and how much it has changed.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: HOW IT’S MADE – Proportionate, balanced and flashy enough, the new GR86 takes up the design of the past GT86, therefore characterized by a fairly accentuated nose and a cockpit that is not too set back that extends up to the tail, where the two large chromed exhausts are in plain sight. Sinuous lines, few ribs, new full Led optical groups and a large square air intake to give it a captivating and aggressive look. The external dimensions have remained unchanged, so as not to upset the project and the balance of the vehicle: therefore, 4.26 meters in length and 1.77 meters in width. The height, on the other hand, has decreased by 10 mm and the wheelbase increased by 5 mm, solutions that have made it possible to lower the center of gravity and improve the general dynamics of the car, which is now more stable but also more ready to respond to the driver’s needs. The interior also reflects what was seen outside: a purely sporty cut, with bucket seats and concrete details. The Toyota GR86 is not a car for those looking for vices and luxuries to travel in comfort. With simple materials and the addition of a bit of technology, such as the 8 “central display or the digital dashboard, this 2 + 2 creates the perfect environment to experience driving. A lowered seat, many analog controls to manage more quickly set the settings and a simple and solid steering wheel to hold in. Too bad only for the adjustments of the latter, still a bit limited for those who are a little taller in stature.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: GRIT DOWN – Under the bonnet, the rigorously aspirated four-cylinder boxer car increases its cubic volume: from 1,998 to 2,387 cc, which translates into a nice jump in power, from 200 to 234 hp. An interesting value and still quietly below the super-stamp threshold, but the most important numbers concern the pair. The 250 Nm (50 Nm more than in the past) is available from 3,700 rpm, instead of 6,600 rpm as before. Bass delivery has therefore improved a lot and, especially on the road and when exiting the tightest corners, a much more vigorous and exciting thrust can be exploited. The engine is now there and enhances it without having to scramble it. But when you sink the right pedal, it is difficult to raise it again because the extension conquers, the red zone easily exceeds 7,000 rpm and the scream of the boxer hits directly the heart of the driver, but not of those who are outside. In fact, the singing from the exhaust is not very incisive, but thanks to the Active Sound Control the driver can enjoy the melody of the four opposing cylinders without disturbing the surrounding environment. One gear away, into the other. Like a dance for two, so with the GR86 you are fully involved: even if the automatic is available, on this sport the manual gearbox is a “must”. When you force it, you have to do a little force to engage the gear, but the short stroke tempts you to scramble it until you have no more strength in the arm.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: TOTAL BALANCE – You face a curve and, before you even see the exit, you hope to find another one. This is the effect the new Toyota GR86 has. It’s so friendly and undemanding, yet just as effective, you never want to get off. The work done on the stiffer and lighter chassis made this coupe even more fun. The steering is concrete, precise to correct the trajectory and manage the traverse. When the pace picks up and driving becomes challenging, you feel the suspension work and the suspension move. The more you are behind the wheel, the more you know it and you are encouraged to get closer to the limit which, even if it seems very close, never reaches. Under braking, the less aggressive bite than one would expect suggests not to exaggerate, but when you get to the insertion point the matter changes and how. The front firmly maintains the line and the suspensions guarantee great lateral support to tackle bends at high speeds. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires mounted on the new 18 “rims have an exaggerated grip to force as much as possible, but to overcome the bite with the asphalt and allow yourself long traverses you need to have a little more sensitivity. In fact, grip it is so high that, when the rear sliding starts, you have to be reactive to regain control so as not to risk being in the lead. The beauty, however, is that once you understand the trick it is really difficult to stop smoking the wheels.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: IN CONCLUSION – The fact that the Toyota list features a model like the Toyota GR86 is excellent news, but also a fact in its own natural way. This is a car designed for the pure pleasure of driving. Concrete, simple, well designed and not too demanding both from a performance and an economic point of view. This novelty, in fact, has been developed to be the sports car for everyone and, even if the price has not yet been declared, we expect that, when it arrives on the market in spring 2022, it will be very close to that of its sister GT86, therefore in the order of 30,000 euros.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Like it: driving dynamics, between the curves is precise, engaging and exciting; responsive engine, with the increased displacement boxer that has a lot of torque at low revs for great crossings; simple interior, without frills, but with technology and screens for a refined environment.

Do not like: when you pick up the pace you have to be very precise with the gear lever to get the right gearshifts and downshifts; the steering wheel has adjustments a bit too limited for taller drivers; with 18 ”rims there is a lot of grip, but perhaps too much to juggle smooth traverses.

TOYOTA GR86 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Motor: four-cylinder boxer; 2,387 of the Italian Civil Code; bore x stroke 94 x 86 mm; maximum power 234 Hp at 7,000 rpm; maximum torque 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm.

Traction: rear.

Transmission: six-speed manual.

Suspensions: independent front MacPherson; rear double wishbone pattern.

Dimensions: length 4,265 mm; width 1,775 mm; height 1,310 mm; step 2.575; fuel tank capacity 50 liters.

Performance: maximum speed 226 km / h; acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds.

Weight: 1,270 kg (dry).

Price: Undeclared.