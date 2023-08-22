Here is the comparative test of the Toyota and Hyundai sports compacts, let’s find out how they are similar and where they differ

Small and peppery: the over ten-year history of “hot hatch” has always been the prerogative of European manufacturers, with some rare exceptions. However, today it finds its maximum expression in the sports divisions of two houses of oriental origin. It comes from Japan Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s sports department dedicated to racing and developing adrenaline-pumping road vehicles. Representing South Korea we find instead Hyundai which, with the department Nohas amply demonstrated in recent years that it knows how to speak to the hearts of enthusiasts.

Both have applied their own expertise in the field of motorsport to take care of two cars that reproduce in all respects the sensations of sports cars, but which are “masked” with compact and seemingly harmless bodies. And which, despite their B-segment dimensions, are characterized by a refinement and attention to mechanics that aims to meet the expectations of the most demanding. They are the Toyota GR Yaris and the Hyundai Kona N, two cars that stand out in a unique way, both from each other and from other cars belonging to the category of city cars and urban SUVs.

Toyota Gr Yaris: how it is made — Gr-Four: a plate on the tailgate of the Yaris is enough to evoke the 1990s, the decade of rally-derived cars. In particular, the reference is to the Celica Gt Four which, in 1990, led to Carlos Sainz (father of the Spanish driver who, in the 2023 season, defends the colors of the Ferrari team in Formula 1) the first Wrc title. Like the Celica back then, today's Yaris boasts refined all-wheel drive. In detail, the Gr Yaris uses a quick response joint to distribute torque between front and rear two Torsen differentials limited slip, one for each axis. And that's not the only mechanical peculiarity of this car which, to tell the truth, has very little in common with the Yaris that we are used to seeing on the streets. In fact it was born on a dedicated platform that unites the front end of the Ga-B of the normal Yaris, equipped with a suspension scheme MacPherson, at the rear of the Ga-C, the platform of the largest Corolla adopting a double wishbone. Under the bonnet is an engine designed and developed exclusively for this model: it is a small three-cylinder turbocharged engine, but with the grit of a much larger displacement engine. They are indeed well 261 horses and 350 Nm of torque that have to cope with the reduced dry weight of 1,280 kg.

So, the GR Yaris is de facto a car in its own right, also in style: the Gazoo Racing version is in fact the only three-door Yaris available, with an almost coupe-like bodywork. Compared to the Yaris it is 600mm wider, 50mm longer and 40mm lower and the sporting intentions are further explained by the presence of a spoiler, a rear air extractor and a double exhaust. Only once on board, apart from the enveloping seats, the atmosphere is that of a Yaris, therefore less flashy. Steering wheel, dashboard and upholstery are almost identical to the standard ones.

Hyundai Kona N: how it is made — That an SUV can also be sporty has been known for decades. But that a compact sports car can be declined in an SUV key is a fact that has not yet been fully accepted by the hard core of enthusiasts. Yet, the Kona N it is the demonstration of how a careful calibration of the suspension geometries can transform an ordinary crossover into a compact capable of thrilling on the track. On the other hand, the letter N is placed to remind that this car, after being designed in Namyang, South Korea, went from Nurburgring, in Germany, where it underwent demanding tests that made it similar in road behavior to its sister i30 N, the compact so much appreciated by purists of sports front-wheel drive. Since it's already been mentioned, it's worth looking into: The Kona N's (electronically controlled) suspension layout features a MacPherson at the front, while at the rear there is a refined multilink. This solution was selected precisely so as not to sacrifice driving dynamics in the face of a higher weight, around 1,510 kg, and a higher center of gravity than a sedan.

Under the bonnet is the 2-litre engine from 280 horsepower and 392 Nm of maximum torque, enough to push it from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and up to a top speed of 240 km/h. The familiar look of the Kona is betrayed by the Sonic Blue paint, a blue with red details on the bumper, side skirt and rear extractor, and by the eye-catching glossy black rear spoiler, which integrates a curious triangular-shaped rear brake light. While inside the passenger compartment of the Kona is made sportier by the steering wheel which integrates some controls dedicated to sporty driving and by leather and alcantara-like seats which recall, in profile, the shell ones of rally cars.

Toyota Yaris Gr: how it goes — Three souls, or driving modes, distant from each other, but all fun. Customizing the driving of the Yaris is simple and complex at the same time. Simple, because through a rotor it is possible to instantly select the preferred driving mode. Complex, given that the torque between the axles can be distributed differently depending on the chosen mode. The Yaris must therefore be adapted to your driving style or the type of surface and route you are traveling on. In mode normal the distribution of torque favors the front end, with a 60:40 distribution. In mode track, the torque is distributed equally on the axes. But in mode Sport, the Gr Yaris performs like no other compact of its kind. Traction is at 70% on the rear wheels and, by deactivating the traction control, a new mode appears on the instrument panel: Expert. An apt name because to drive the GR Yaris like this you need to have quick reflexes. This small and seemingly innocuous small car, in fact, behaves like one real sport rear-wheel drive, but with the addition of a short wheelbase that makes it more complicated to control.

If you get to grips with the car, this mode ensures oversteer and “donuts” that would not be possible even on much more powerful cars. In this it is helped bygreat handbrake, inspired by rally cars, which also has the function of cutting rear-end torque. But even when you don’t want to drive the Yaris sideways, you can enjoy the rabid three-cylinder in a safe and more neutral way, which flies fast up to 7,000 rpm with the torque always within reach of the short-stroke six-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Kona N – how it goes — Some might think that the Kona N is just an SUV on which a powerful engine and a sporty dress are mounted, but that it is still an SUV to drive. In fact, that’s not quite the case. Of the standard car it maintains the proverbial practicality, which consists in the possibility of accommodating passengers and luggage in quantity, as well as having a raised driving position. But any link with the world of sports utility vehicles ends here. Because the Kona N, and it is evident after traveling a few meters, has driving dynamics that are not too sacrificed compared to the I30 N with which it shares the mechanics. A very slight roll is felt, which, however, favors comfort, but the steering is direct and cornering is precise, safe and predictable. The engine is powerful and emits rather interesting sounds, it is also well coupled to the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is the only one available on the Kona and does not make the lack of a manual gearbox felt.

Furthermore there is another consideration to make, not too out of place: the Kona N, during our test, it was the car with the least fuel consumptiondespite the more powerful engine and tonnage, thanks to a mode Echo which will affect users who are more sensitive to the environment or to the wallet. But this doesn't mean that it can't be suitable for those who would like to occasionally make a more "hot" use of it, perhaps going to the track. Indeed, in the technical routes the agility of the Kona N is appreciated, which lets itself be helped in inserting by a traditional handbrake, deliberately left at the disposal of driving enthusiasts, who thank and send sideways even a one-ton SUV and a half, the old-fashioned way. And while they're doing it, they enjoy themselves with seats that can be cooled or heated, depending on the need.

Hyundai or Toyota, which one to choose — Two objects deeply different from each other and exciting in different ways. The Yaris is the car currently on the market that most closely resembles a rally car. It is truly the spiritual heir of the Celica Gt-Four, but also of the various “Evos”, whether Lancia or Mitsubishi. His habitat it is the mountain road and, for those who frequent many, it is the best choice. And it’s also the most suitable for going to the track, where making full use of the superfine technique of this car is legal. Recalling, however, that the more “technical” nature of the Gr Yaris makes it less comfortable and usable than the Kona N. The Hyundai is in fact the most suitable for trips with family and friends, perhaps preferring extra-urban roads instead of the motorway .

In conclusion, the Toyota Gr Yaris and the Hyundai Kona N are two diametrically opposed cars in some respects, albeit both suitable for those who love the combination of true sportiness and practicality. Between the two, the Kona winks at those who are starting a family and need to load a stroller. In fact, on the Yaris this operation will be difficult, unless you give up the rear sofa. But that’s not, and never will be, the reason you buy it.

Gr Yaris vs. Kona N Technical data Toyota Gr Yaris Hyundai Kona No Motor L3 turbo petrol L4 turbo petrol Displacement 1618 cm3 1998 cmc Power 261 hp at 6500rpm 280hp at *** Couple 360Nm from 3000-4600rpm 392Nm between 2100-4700rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 8-speed double clutch Traction Permanent integral

with two Torsen differentials and central clutch. Front with limited slip differential Weight 1,280kg 1,510kg Acceleration 0-100km/h 5.5 seconds 5.5 seconds max speed 230 km/h 240 km/h Price 45,000 euros 42,800 euros