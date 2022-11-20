When it was presented, the Toyota GR Yaris it immediately captured the attention of enthusiasts and insiders as it is one of the best performing compact cars on the market. Its 261 bhp 1.6 engine is in itself a distinctive sign that makes it one of the road models closest to a racing car. Precisely for this reason the tuner EKanooRacing has decided to elaborate it to make it even more extreme, creating in particular the fastest Toyota GR Yaris in the world but above all the most powerful one ever developed.

The two projects were unveiled a few months ago when the GR Yaris developed by EKanooRacing he set a new quarter-mile record in 10.98 seconds. Beyond the fastest example, however, the most interesting one is certainly the one unveiled a few days ago: a GR Yaris with a gray livery and an engine capable of delivering over 600 HP. In reality, the modified car claims 549 HP, a power registered on all four wheels, it is clear that this can be considerably higher if tested on the dyno.

A truly remarkable increase over the standard power, achieved with specific work on several components of the powertrain, such as an aftermarket turbocharger, a new ECU, a custom exhaust and a new intercooler. No further details were provided on the work carried out by EKanooRacing and therefore it is not clear whether the tuner has also taken care of the optimization of the cylinders.