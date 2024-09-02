Toyota Italy announces a special limited edition version of the GR Yariscalled GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Editionto celebrate the first success in the Rally Championship in 1973. They will only be available 51 unitssymbolising the years that have passed since the victory, with an exclusive livery inspired by the 1973 Toyota Corolla Coupe Rally Car.

The GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition stands out for its modernised livery and forged wheels with Heritage Gold finishinspired by the racing Corolla. Externally, it features a specific badgewhile inside each specimen is numbered from 1 to 51with certificate of authenticity.

Only available with automatic transmission combined with the 1.6 3-cylinder engine from 280 HP and 390 Nm and to the Tech Packthe car is fitted with sports tyres semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rchosen to improve performance in acceleration, braking and road holding.

The GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition will be on sale exclusively online at Toyota.it from September 9th at the price of 67,500 eurosTo book it you must pay a deposit of 2,500 euros and choose a Gazoo Garage Dealer.

The 51 buyers are then entitled to Rally2 test rideVIP pass for the 2025 TGR Italy season, your name on Rally2, a car cover dedicated and TGR Italy clothing.



