Toyota finally satisfied the purists, launching the version with manual transmission from the GR Supra. From the first presentation, the latest generation of the GR Supra had been offered with a 340hp, 3-liter straight-six engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A year later, a new 258hp 2-liter engine was added to the range, again with automatic transmission as standard. And now, after many rumors, the Akio Toyoda line has passed: here is a car with the DNA of Gazoo Racing, but dedicated to the road.

A new one will therefore be introduced in Europe soon GR Supra with iMT six-speed manual transmission. Its addition to the range means that Toyota will offer all three of its GR models available in Europe with manual transmission and three pedals as standard (GR Yaris) or as an option (GR Supra, GR86). A new transmission and a new clutch have been specifically designed to match the power and torque characteristics of the 3-liter GR Supra engine. In addition, the brake control systems and suspension of the GR Supra have been recalibrated. There is also a Lightweight versionfor those who love slim cars: same engine and same gearbox, but with a reduced curb weight of 40 kilos (different audio system, via upholstery and electrical functions of the seats) for greater driving agility.

The engineering team was able to modify the existing transmission housing, driveshaft and gear assembly and remove unnecessary elements. At the heart of the transmission is a newly developed clutch with a larger diameter and a reinforced diaphragm spring. The result has flowed into a larger friction area and a stronger spring. To avoid the feeling of slow change, the final gear ratio has been reduced from 3.15 (in the automatic GR Supra) to 3.46. The gear knob also received a weight increase and a makeover: compared to the version with automatic transmission, more space was needed between the air conditioning panel and the knob itself. Consequently this distance has been lengthened, and is now 42 millimeters.

With a manual gearbox, releasing the clutch carries a greater risk of wheel spin. To solve the problem, the engineers developed the traction control to obtain a smooth operation like that experienced with the automatic. The system is also optimized for the GR Supra’s characteristic high torque, wide tires and rear-wheel drive.

Moving on to the set-up, all GR Supra versions benefit from suspension retuned, introduced to optimize performance with the new manual gearbox. Sizes include stiffer vulcanized rubber for the front and rear anti-roll bar and retuned shock absorbers. The mechanical components of the electric power steering and the operating parameters of the system have also been recalibrated.

To increase agility, the Japanese brand also introduced the Hairpin + system, designed to allow for more freedom and gratification especially when dealing with tight turns on an uphill gradient (over 5%) with high-friction road surfaces, such as that found on European mountain routes. Freer wheel slip should thus make such routes more pleasant to drive: Toyota has optimized engine torque control to allow for a greater difference in the degree of wheel slip on left and right tires.