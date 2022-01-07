Toyota Gazoo Racing will be present at the next Tokyo Motor Show 2022, from 14 to 16 January, with two special models that will not fail to arouse interest in all-round motorsport enthusiasts. The Japanese brand will in fact show a ‘fully tuned’ GR Yaris, therefore at the maximum of its current aerodynamic and performance possibilities, e a concept defined GR GT3 to explore the world of GT racing, based on the experiences gathered in recent years in the various championships in which it is taking part.

Indeed, while Formula 1 is no longer in Toyota’s plans, just as there is no interest in Formula E, Toyota participates in various capacities in valuable championships such as WEC and WRC, and its commitment reaches the extremes of racing such as Nascar and Dakar. His interest in the GT3 world, alongside the local approach to the Super GT, would be really significant. From the silhouette shown by Toyota we understand how the concept is all in all ‘close’ to regulation specifications. There may also be a ‘transfer’ of expertise from the Lexus RC F.







Previous







Next



In addition to the aforementioned innovations, parts of the GR Heritage Parts 2022 range will also be on display for customers who love their historic vehicles. Recently Toyota is continuing with the ‘on-the-go’ development of the combustion engine powered by hydrogen instead of traditional fuels, and it is probably the historical moment in which the Japanese brand is most interested in motorsport in terms of technological research. Prestige is not lacking either, given the victories.