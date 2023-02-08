Toyota GAZOO Racing participated in the Dakar 2023 with three pick-up racing GR DKR Hilux T1+ managed by a team of only 25 people highly specialized. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel won the race followed by Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy in fourth, while Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings finished fifth. In addition, seven private teams have entered the Dakar 2023, with cars similar to the official GR DKR Hilux T1+, with that of the young Brazilian Lucas Moraes, who enriched the Japanese manufacturer’s palmarès with third place overall.

Dakar 2023 route

For Nasser, 2023 was his fifth Dakar Rally victory, while Mathieu went on to four victories. The pair has won three times for Toyota, and the latest victories have been a testament to quality, durability and reliability for the Japanese manufacturer. They took the lead of the event in stage three and have never let go.

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 at the finish line

Dakar 2023 and Rally-Raid World Championship

There Dakar 2023 she departed on 31 December 2022 on the northwest coast of Saudi Arabia, then moved inland to the city of Ha’il, where we followed the event. From there, the route continues in a southeasterly direction, crossing the dreaded “Empty Quarter” (Rub’ al-Khali) or the largest desert in the worldbefore heading north to the finish line in Dammam, on Jan. 15, 2023.

This race marked the beginning of the Rally-Raid World Championship (W2RC) 2023, which will continue with theAbu Dhabi Desert Challenge at the end of February, the Sound Rally in Mexico in April, the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina at the end of August and will end with the Rally of Morocco in mid-October. At the end of Dakar 2023, Al-Attiyah and Baumel have amassed 85 points, while Toyota GAZOO Racing has totaled 65 points, just one point behind the championship lead.

Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 2023 what changes

The difficult 2022 racing season offered the TGR with its Technical Director Glyn Hallmany opportunities to improve the GR DKR Hilux T1+, Dakar winner, in terms of quality, durability and reliability. The team leveraged i 25,000km of racing and testing carried out by its crews in W2RC and SARRC to improve the car. The crews also developed their skills over a combined 130 days on the road, bringing the team titles W2RC And SARRC. For the 2023 season, the FIA ​​has balanced the performance between vehicles in the Class T1+ and those of Class T1U with new criteria. For example, both classes saw a peak power reduction of 30 kW.

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 dune jump

Revised set-up with 37″ BF Goodrich tires

Compared to the model introduced in 2018 with a V8 engine, the originally 32″ wheels are now 37 inches from the BF Goodrich with the tread that has increased from 245 to 320 mm and thesuspension travel from 280 mm it was increased up to 350 mm. Also this year there have been improvements to the differentials, suspension parts and wishbones, which have been strengthened. Even the configuration of the single shock absorber has been optimized, as have the shifting characteristics of the transmission.

The brakes are all a 320 mm ventilated discs with Powerbrake calipers water cooled!

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 brakes with water cooled calipers

Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ new twin-turbo engine

Given that in fact it is a prototype with the appearance of the road Hilux, the engineers were able to work on the mechanics efficiently to better face the competition. The engine was mounted backwards compared to the front axle, it is in fact in a central position to balance the weight for the benefit of stability on fast dirt roads and on jumps. The car was updated last year with the adoption of the engine V35A i.e. a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 with 60° banked banks used on the Land Cruiser 300. As required by the FIA ​​2023 regulation, now delivers 362 hp at 5,100 rpm e 620Nm of torque maximum (against the 415 HP of the standard model).

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 with 3.5 V6 Biturbo engine

The electronic management is entrusted to a Motec control unit, with the software that has been fine-tuned to accept the latest racing fuels and to ensure the car complies with the Balance of Performance (BOP) requirements set by the FIA. The transmission is entrusted to a Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox with ceramic dual disc clutch from 215 mm and three limited slip differentials (front, middle, back). Again for the benefit of optimal weight distribution, the GR DKR Hilux T1+ is equipped with a 540 liter tank which is placed at the rear in a central position.

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 lower compartment for the spare wheel

Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ as it is outside and inside

As for the exterior styling, the new GR DKR Hilux T1+ resume the features of the road-going Toyota Hilux double cab but under the light weight composite shell a tubular prototype is hidden. In front you immediately notice the bumper plate with the writing Hilux, useful for protecting the mechanics from possible impacts with rocks or similar. Laterally the tires stand out BF Goodrich KDR2+ 37×12.50 on 17″ EVO Corse rims, with the two spare wheels positioned in the center of the car under the passenger compartment. After these we find two other side compartments that house a shovel, spare axle shafts and some liquids. At the rear, however, it is possible to notice the radiatorthe cooling pipes for the shock absorbers, the sand plates and below these the central drain.

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 sand plates

In the passenger compartment, in addition to the roll-bar, the new ones stand out Recaro sports bucket seats in black suede combined with Sabelt belts. The steering wheel, always in suede, is of the quick release type. Then there is the hydraulic handbrake and the lever of the Sadev sequential gearbox 6-speed. The dashboard is simplified compared to the road version and is dotted with instruments and warning lights in addition to the two multi-information display where it is possible to consult the roadbooks digital. Absent by regulation the GPS navigator which can only be consulted by the organization to monitor the car, as well as the internal video camera which constantly monitors the crew.

Toyota Hilux Dakar 2023 racing interior

Photo Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+

Dakar 2023 Special Video how the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

Video Dakar 2023 how Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ is made

Technical sheet Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+

Motor – of production V35A of the Land Cruiser 300

Power type – Bi-turbo, petrol

Power – 266 kW (362 hp) at 5,100 rpm

Couple – 620Nm

Engine management – Motec with boost limited by the FIA ​​reference power curve

Transmission – 6-speed Sadev sequential gearbox

Differentials – All limited slip (front, center, reariore)

Clutch – Ceramic double disc, 215 mm

Construction – Tubular frame

Wheelbase – 3,140 mm

Overall length – 4,810 mm

Overall width – 2,300 mm

Overall height – 1,890mm

Total mass – 2,000 kg, FIA regulated minimum (dry weight)

Car body – Toyota Hilux Pick-Up double cab, all in composite

Front suspension – Double wishbone, 350 mm travel

Rear suspension – Double wishbone, 350 mm travel

Wheels – EVO Corse, 17 inches

Tyres – BF Goodrich KDR2+, 37×12.50R17

Brakes – 320 mm discs, water-cooled Powerbrake calipers

Fuel tank – FT3 Safety Cell, 540 litres

