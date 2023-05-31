Continue the development ofhydrogen from Toyota in the combustion engines. The new prototype of the Corolla H2 Concept was fed to liquid hydrogen and represents a major step forward in the development of the car, as it makes it more competitive. The engine was also tested in the competition this time 24 Hours of Fuji of the Super Taikyu championship, which was held from May 26 to 28, 2023.

Toyota Corolla with liquid hydrogen

For the first time ever an ad-powered vehicle liquid hydrogen participated in an official competition. The hydrogen racing Corolla used by Toyota is an evolution of the prototype GR Corolla H2 Concept that the brand has been using since 2021 with gaseous hydrogen. The next evolutionary step led to the transition to liquid hydrogen.

Liquid hydrogen system on the Toyota combustion engine

Compared to the gaseous one, it has considerable advantages. In the race, for example, it made i faster pit stopsince refueling was carried out in the same area reserved for petrol vehicles.

Liquid hydrogen benefits

Using liquid hydrogen as fuel, they are no longer needed equipment previously used to produce compressed hydrogen gas, such as compressors and precoolers for cooling the hydrogen.

Mobile liquid hydrogen station

As a result, the area needed to install the fuel station is potentially four times that smaller than that for hydrogen gas. Also, since it is no longer indispensable pressurize the fuelit is possible to refuel several vehicles in succession.

LIQUID HYDROGEN ADVANTAGES Advantages deriving from the use of liquid hydrogen Challenges arising from the use of liquid hydrogen Higher energy density and range It must be kept at temperatures below -253°C Smaller hydrogen stations (refueling can be done in the pit lane) Evaporation of hydrogen due to excessive heat in the tank must be prevented It does not need to be pressurized, allowing you to refuel multiple vehicles in succession Use of a fuel pump capable of operating at -253C° Advantages of using liquid hydrogen

Toyota Corolla modifications for liquid hydrogen

In the last two months, the weight of the GR Corolla H2 Concept has been reduced by more than that 50kgimproving the lap times of the hydrogen-powered GR Corolla that first raced in May 2021 using gaseous hydrogen.

The power supply system of the GR Corolla H2 Concept has been modified in the transition from gaseous to liquid hydrogen. The engine, however, has not undergone any major changes.

Furthermore, given the increase of energy density given by the transition to liquid hydrogen, lautonomy is doubled compared to the same refueling time (about 1.5 minutes).

The fuel system was changed to switch from gaseous to liquid hydrogen

Liquid hydrogen must be kept at temperatures below -253 degrees Celsius during refueling and storage. This poses unique challenges, such as the development of fuel pumps capable of operating in a low temperature environmentmeasures to prevent hydrogen from naturally evaporating from tanks and the introduction of dedicated regulations for vehicle-mounted hydrogen tanks.

Hydrogen racing car at Le Mans

At the ENEOS Super Taikyu 24 Hours, TMC President Koji Sato and ACO President Pierre Fillon announced that hydrogen will also be used in the future category of racing car zero emission 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hydrogen as a fuel will also be the protagonist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Hydrogen will therefore come used as fuel in motorsport, either in combination with a system fuel cells that through combustion engines, as demonstrated by the GR Corolla H2 Concept. According to ACO President Fillon, the goal is to have hydrogen-powered cars in the race at Le Mans.

Toyota hydrogen engine sound

