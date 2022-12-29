Japanese automakers have been among those hardest hit globally by the consequences of the supply crisis from China, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the extremely restrictive lockdowns implemented by the Chinese government. However, not all of them have suffered the repercussions of these closures and the consequent slowdowns in the economy: do you know something Toyotawhich only saw its production in the month of November increase for the fourth consecutive monthwith a trend of +1.5% for a total of 833,100 vehicles assembled.

In particular, the North American market is the one that has given Toyota the greatest satisfaction, given that growth there was 5.9%. On the other hand, the situation is down China, where the Japanese brand recorded a decrease in production of more than 11%. In any case, nothing to do with the black periods that the other major Japanese car manufacturers are facing, which together (including Toyota) recorded a decline of 4.3% in November, stopping at 2.1 million cars built. The detailed situation sees Honda among the companies most affected: due to the temporary closure of its plant in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the brand had to deal with a drop of 12.2% to 326,000 cars produced. On the side of registrationsthe numbers do not photograph a much better frame: in fact, in November global registrations for the eight main Japanese car manufacturers fell by 3.6% in November, to 1.89 million units.