Toyota presented to the Kenshiki Forum 2023 Brussels, the FT-3e conceptoffering an overview of its design and technological prospects for the next generation of battery electric vehicles (BEV). This new concept features anew generation BEV architecture which allows the creation of a variety of vehicles of the most disparate shapes and sizes, including the luxury sedan Lexus LF-ZC and the sports car FT-Se developed by the GR sports department.

New platform for greater autonomy

With this electric car Toyota’s approach started from the study of a new modular platform based on reduced weight, low center of gravity, optimized aerodynamics and resource efficiency to improve efficiency and autonomy. The FT-3e not only represents zero-emission mobility, but also embraces it future technologies for connection with society, acting as a vehicle for transferring data and energy.

Toyota FT-3e Concept side view

The new Toyota FT-3e is therefore based on a modular platform made with “Gigacasting” method which allows you to get it molding of only 3 main components of the car, front-centre-rear, in place of 117 individual elements which then form the main structure. This allows greater freedom for designers and engineers to create new shapes as also seen on new electric Lexus which will arrive in the next few years.

It is also interesting to note that the “self-driving assembly line” with which future electric Toyotas will be made which, like the FT-3e, will adopt this modular platform and will be able to autonomously follow the entire production chain.

Dimensions larger than the bZ4X

The dimensions of the FT-3e they are superior to the current bZ4X, i.e. a length of 4.86 m, a width of 1.95 m and a height of 1.59 m with a generous wheelbase of 3 metres. Thanks to the use of the new platform and increasingly advanced batteries, it has been possible to reduce the thickness of the latter by 3 cm.

The external design, created with the help of artificial intelligence, is characterized by simple lines and surfaces, much more squared than the other concepts presented and inspired by the current bZ4X, while digital displays provide crucial information to the driver, such as battery charge status and air quality. The car mounts 22 inch wheels with Continental SportContact 5 tires in size 225/45. Interesting design Front and rear LED headlights that recall the past.

Toyota FT-3e Concept side view

Photo Toyota FT-3e Concept

