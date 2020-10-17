Toyota recently launched a facelift version of its popular SUV, the Toyota Fortuner. The company will launch this facelift in India in 2021. The Thailand model of this car was recently crash tested by ASEAN NCAP. In this test, the car has got 5 stars out of 5.

Toyota Fortuner facelift scores in crash test

This car has scored 87.46% in the crash test, based on which the car has a rating of 5 stars. Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) is 34.03 points and Child Occupant Protection (COP) and Safety Assist Technology category has got 13 out of 18 points.

New Toyota Fortuner Look

The Toyota Fortuner facelift has a new front look. It gets redesigned LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, mesh-pattern large grille, a different design bumper and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The big change at the back has been in the form of slim-looking LED taillights.

Engine and power

Another major change in the Fortuner facelift has been in its engine. The SUV’s 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine generates 150hp power and 400Nm torque as before. At the same time, the 2.8-liter diesel engine is now more powerful than before. In the old model, this engine gives 177hp power, while in the new model it comes with 204hp power. Talking about the Indian market, the new Fortuner is expected to be launched here with the current model BS6 compliant 2.7-liter petrol and upgraded 2.8-diesel engine.