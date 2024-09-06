Another carmaker is revising its production plans for electric cars. This time it’s Toyota’s turn, which has announced a review of its EV assembly projects, reducing the output initially planned for 2026. According to the initial plans, the Japanese brand was supposed to produce 1.5 million electric cars in 2026, while now the new target speaks of 1 million units.

Change of plans

The economic daily newspaper anticipated the news Nikkei which also reports Toyota does not want to abandon its electrification ambitions for its range, thus keeping unchanged the target of 3.5 million EVs by 2030. However, the Japanese giant wanted to underline that the numbers it has spoken about up to now are not set in stone but rather reference parameters for shareholders. Electric vehicles currently represent about 1% of global sales of Toyota which in recent years has always focused on hybrids, always expressing through the mouth of president Akio Toyoda a certain perplexity in a transition that went in only one direction.

Not just Toyota

In recent days, Volvo had announced a halt to its plans to switch to all-electric by 2030, stating that it would also keep hybrid solutions in its range to deal with market volatility, highlighting its desire to be pragmatic depending on the regions and different types of customers. A position similar to that of Ford and General Motors, which in the United States have slowed down their electrification plans for their respective ranges.