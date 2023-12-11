Support for young people

The one between the Toyota and Formula 1 is a love story that never took off, which lasted eight seasons and ended badly. The Japanese company made pharaonic investments between 2002 and 2009, however obtaining five second places as its maximum result and retreating with its tail between its legs following the terrible economic crisis of 2008 which also hit the manufacturing sector heavily.automotive.

Now, 14 years after the last GP held, there is again talk of a link between the Circus and the Japanese manufacturer. Toyota has focused on the WEC in recent years, winning ten world titles between Drivers and Manufacturers in the last five years. Now, however, the Asian leaders are moving to actively support young talents from their academy who are looking with interest at a possible future in F1. AND the case for example of Ryo Hirakawawho recently joined the ranks of McLaren test drivers, and the reigning Super Formula champion Miyata returnswho will join the Rodin Carlin F2 team in 2024.

'Internal' challenge at Honda

For the moment, however, this support strategy is not directly aimed at Toyota's return to F1, but rather at one counter strategy against Honda on the market of young talents from the Land of the Rising Sun. “We want to support drivers aiming for F1.” has explained Kazuki Nakajimaformer F1 driver and now part of Toyota's motorsport management team.

“It's true that Toyota hasn't competed in F1 for some time – continued Nakajima – thus F1 had been removed from Toyota's training system. However, the company has always had the idea of ​​putting the driver first and I believe this project is taking shape. Since Toyota is in WEC and Honda is in F1I think it's natural for young drivers to think: 'If you want to aim for F1, go with Honda'. The hope is that this [progetto] become an opportunity to change things”he concluded.