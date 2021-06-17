Toyota Europe announces several executive-level appointments at European headquarters, in force since July 1, 2021. Among these we point out the promotion of Italian manager Andrea Carlucci, appointed Vice President Product and Marketing Management, happening to Tatsuya Namura.

Toyota Europe new appointments

As part of the new Toyota appointments at the European headquarters Tom Fux was promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) Sales. In this new role, Fux oversees the sales, marketing, value chain and customer experience for both brands Toyota is Lexus.

Tom Fux Senior Vice President (SVP) Sales Toyota Europe

Miguel Fonseca takes on new responsibilities such as CEO KINTO Europe, replacing Tom Fux. In this role he also holds the position of TME SVP Connected Technologies & Mobility. Kylie Jimenez in turn, from 1 July 2021 she will be promoted to SVP People & Innovation, Information, Technology & Digital and Corporate Affairs, taking over from Miguel Fonseca.

Kylie Jimenez SVP People & Innovation, Information, Technology & Digital and Corporate Affairs Toyota Europe

Tatsuya Namura in turn he was appointed Vice President Government Affairs, European Corporate Communication and Environment, Social & Governance, with Andrea Carlucci assuming his role as Vice President Product and Marketing Management, to lead the expansion of TME’s European electrification plan.

Tatsuya Namura Vice President Government Affairs Toyota Europe

The appointments in Toyota Europe also concern Simon McDermott who was promoted to Vice President People & Innovation, taking over from Ms. Kylie Jimenez. Finally Karel De Wilde promoted to Vice President Legal, Compliance and Chief Risk Officer at TME.

Andrea Carlucci, who is the new Head of Marketing Toyota Europe

Particularly significant for Italy is the appointment of Andrea Carlucci who, having played roles of increasing responsibility in Toyota Motor Italy, he was Chief Executive Officer from 2015 to 2017 and to date also holds the position of Chairman.

Andrea Carlucci new Toyota Head of Marketing and European Product Development

The promotion at the head of the Marketing and European Product Development is an important recognition for the valuable work done in defining Toyota’s marketing and commercial strategies in Europe, also testified to the commercial success of recent models like new Yaris and the Yaris Cross.

Toyota Europe photo manager

